Home / Daily Dose / CoreLogic Announces the Acquisition of Roostify
Print This Post Print This Post

CoreLogic Announces the Acquisition of Roostify

in Daily Dose, Default Servicing, Headlines, Hirings/Promotions, Industry News, Investment, Loss Mitigation, Loss Mitigation, Market Trends, Migration, News, Real Estate, Tech, Technology 7 hours ago 106 Views

Irvine, California-based CoreLogic—a provider of global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions—has acquired Roostify, a digital mortgage technology provider.

“CoreLogic is committed to driving innovation throughout the mortgage manufacturing process,” said Jay Kingsley, President, Mortgage Solutions at CoreLogic. “We sit on an incredible amount of data, analytics, and essential workflow solutions that, when properly integrated into the loan lifecycle, can deliver a better mortgage experience for borrowers as well as lenders. The Roostify acquisition will unlock our ability to quickly execute on this mission.”

By integrating Roostify’s digital mortgage tech platform with CoreLogic’s data, analytics and workflow solutions, clients will gain critical information about borrowers and properties at the beginning of the loan process, saving both time and money. Due to limitations on when and how lenders receive data about property and borrowers, errors and loan conditions aren’t exposed until much later in the process, during processing and underwriting. CoreLogic has the data assets and workflow platforms to expose critical information about the borrower and collateral much sooner, at the point of sale. Errors and conditions can be identified immediately, resulting in improved customer experience, limited processing and underwriting costs, and the ability to apply the appropriate processing and underwriting resources to each loan.

“We believe that this is an important transaction for the industry,” said Roostify Co-Founder & CEO Rajesh Bhat. “From inception, Roostify’s mission has been to accelerate and streamline the home lending journey. Bringing together the power of CoreLogic’s data and analytics suite with the Roostify digital lending platform allows us to accelerate the journey towards a truly data-driven digital origination experience in one single platform.”

CoreLogic’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes more than 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. CoreLogic serves the real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Issues $3.16 in Grants to Public Housing Authorities

The latest round of HUD funding will allow authorities to modernize public housing for families, individuals, and seniors through the Department's Capital Fund Program.