Aspen Grove Waives Subscription Fees

Aspen Grove Solutions has announced that it will be waiving subscription fees and renewal fees for Aspen iRecord.

"These are unprecedented and challenging times for everyone. At times like this, we reflect on what it means to be a team, a family, a business partner and how we can play a role to help everyone – no matter how small," Aspen Grove stated. "Aspen’s core values are rooted in both people and community and as we consider the impact Covid-19 will have on our partners and our ability to support our industry we anticipate some challenges ahead. With this in mind, we have taken a decision to remove subscription fees for Aspen iRecord starting on Monday next – March 23rd. From this date both the initial sign-up fee and the annual renewal fee will be waived."

"We hope that this measure will go some way to helping our vendors across the US to stay in Aspen iRecord, get their background check and continue to provide services to the industry that needs them now more than ever," the company continues "We will also be reaching out to vendors that have registered in the past but may no longer be active, as we believe these professionals will be needed in the future as the situation unfolds."

