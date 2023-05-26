The Week Ahead: Charting the Course for the Remainder of 2023

The next installment in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, “U.S. Economy and Mortgage Market Outlook,” will take place Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00 am Central. Held in partnership with SWBC, the Five Star Institute Webinar Series seeks to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics, led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

The “U.S. Economy and Mortgage Market Outlook” webinar will feature experts Blake Hastings, Chief Economist for SWBC, and Ed Delgado, AMP, Managing Director, Mortgage Policy Advisors; Chairman Emeritus, Five Star Global, as MortgagePoint Editor-in-Chief David Wharton moderates their discussion about the headwinds and tailwinds facing the U.S. economy and mortgage industry.

Hastings and Delgado will provide a better understanding of how increased home equity loans, decreased savings, increased use of credit cards, and consumer weariness of the stability of the banking industry will all impact the mortgage industry over the next year. The speakers will also share their research and insights into what to watch out for, what to plan for, and how to weather the upcoming storm.

An Open Q&A Forum at the conclusion of the presentation will offer the opportunity for the audience to participate and submit questions to both Hastings and Delgado to answer.

With executive positions at Wells Fargo and Freddie Mac, Delgado has more than 25 years of experience in mortgage banking, and is recognized as a thought leader and innovator in the industry. He has hosted discussions on housing and financial markets with various global leaders, including U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice, and U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson. Five Star Global is the parent company of both the Five Star Institute, a mortgage banking trade association providing strategic services to the U.S. residential mortgage market, and The Alliance of M&A Advisors (The Alliance), an international organization serving middle-market merger and acquisition professionals.

Currently serving as SVP of Corporate Strategy and Chief Economist for SWBC, Hastings joined the firm in July 2021. In this role, he provides leadership in the areas of corporate development and long-term growth strategies. He also supports the company’s business development goals and activities by leveraging external relationships in both the public and private sectors. Additionally, he provides direction in the assessment, evaluation, and management of risk throughout the organization. Prior to joining SWBC, Hastings worked for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas for more than 14 years, having served as an SVP overseeing the San Antonio and El Paso branch offices.

Click here for more information or to register for the upcoming “U.S. Economy and Mortgage Market Outlook” webinar.

