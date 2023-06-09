The Week Ahead: REO Specialists Zero in on Squatters

On Wednesday, June 14, the next webinar in the FORCE Membership Webinar Series will take place at 11:00 a.m. Central titled, “Squatter Solutions.”

Exclusively for members, FORCE webinars aim to provide insights you can use to build your business. Led by subject-matter experts, these webinars deal with hot-topics that impact the REO industry.

Squatters can cause a range of issues that can increase costs and reduce property values. In “Squatter Solutions,” a panel of experts will discuss the risks associated with squatters, and how to take appropriate measures to address the problem. Register and log on to learn the legal considerations, proper safety precautions, and prevention strategies needed to protect your properties and the interests of your client.

Invited speakers include Luis Guzman, Broker with Continental Realty LLC; Tamika Marks, Managing Broker with Trademarks & Associates LLC; and Jeff Shumaker, Broker with RE/MAX Agility.

As Broker of Continental Realty, Guzman has had the privilege of working on every aspect of real estate, from representing home sellers and buyers, investors, and developers, to having built homes. He has had the honor to represent Fannie Mae, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and several other institutions to sell their inventory of real estate-owned (REO) properties. He was designated priority partner for Chase Bank in a short sale pilot program, and helped numerous families on the verge of losing their homes to foreclosure. He's helped his community by working with Government and Police Departments to help enforce trespass laws avoiding the deterioration of communities with unlawful tenants.

A 20-plus-year veteran of the industry, Marks serves as Managing Broker for Chicago-based Trademarks & Associates LLC. Marks specializes in REOs, bank-owned, and short sales in her role with Trademarks & Associates.

Shumaker serves as Principal Broker and Owner of RE/MAX AGILITY, a residential brokerage focused on individual agent development located in Stone Ridge, Virginia. A native of Western Kentucky, Shumaker moved to Northern Virginia in 2002 working as a sales trainer and sales manager in the automotive industry. Soon after moving to the Greater Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area, he became a loan officer with a local mortgage brokerage, originating residential and commercial mortgages. In 2005, he became a licensed real estate agent and a member of the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR). Beyond his residential real estate agent career, he has also managed the repair and disposition of corporate-owned properties in Virginia; Washington, D.C.; and Maryland, and has worked as principal broker for an independent brokerage before starting his own brokerage in 2017. Jeffery is also a Virginia licensed real estate instructor and has mentored numerous aspiring agents to get their start in the business.

