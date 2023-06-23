Potential Home Savings Driving More Californians to Texas

Some 111,000 people—an estimated 300 people a day—exchanged the sunny Californian skies for Texan ones in 2021, the peak period of the last decade and a whopping 80% increase compared to 2012 figures, according to a new analysis from StorageCafe.

Not only is California to Texas migration not slowing down but the route is also getting more crowded.

This route is obviously not a one-way street, but Texans tend to move to California in much smaller numbers. In 2021, a total of 33,000 Lone Star residents made California their home.

Key Findings:

California to Texas is the most popular interstate relocation route in the U.S., only challenged by New York to Florida, with 93,000 people making the move

2021 was a record-breaking year in terms of California to Texas move-ins, with roughly 111,000 people taking the route

In 2021, about 1 in 2 people who migrated from CA to TX were millennials

Santa Clara to Dallas County brings in the most savings if you want to buy a home, with a 258% difference in listing prices ($410,000 vs. $ 1,467,000 )

The reasons behind a California-to-Texas move are varied, but affordability and job options are major incentives that support the decision to swap one state for another. Among the things that help lure people to Texas are the no-income tax policy, the lower cost of living, and the robust employment opportunities significantly bolstered by the tech and energy sectors.

The remote work trend is further fueling the movement, as many people who are no longer tied down to an office can easily choose friendlier housing markets, sometimes without letting go of their considerable Californian paychecks. In addition to lower housing costs, transplants also get somewhat larger living spaces, with single-family homes in Texas being 17% bigger than Californian residences. Utilities are generally cheaper in Texas as well, roughly 20% less than in California.

Texas has actively pursued an economic strategy that includes creating a business-friendly environment that helped not only to retain businesses but also attract new ones, including some high-profile movers such as Elon Musk and Joe Rogan, who relocated some of their activities here. As it turns out, over 100 companies have moved their headquarters to Texas since 2020, with 40% of them coming from California.

Millennials with above-average incomes drive California to Texas migration

Most people moving from California to Texas are millennials, making up 46% of those decamping to Texas. Gen Xers are also jumping on the bandwagon, with 21% of those who moved to Texas being 40- to 55-year-olds. Baby boomers and Gen Zers are also joining in, but in much smaller numbers.

The millennials who moved to Texas come with a household income of $114,000 per year, 21% more than what millennials bring home overall at a national level ($94,000 per year).