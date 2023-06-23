HUD Establishes Independent Office of Manufactured Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Housing has announced the formation of the Office of Manufactured Housing Programs as an independent office reporting directly to Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. The Office was previously organized under the Office of Housing’s Office of Risk Management and Regulatory Affairs.

HUD’s actions acknowledge the key role of manufactured housing in meeting the nation’s affordable housing needs, as manufactured housing has figured prominently in the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to increase the supply of affordable housing.

The Office of Manufactured Housing Programs is part of HUD’s Office of Housing, and will administer the Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards, commonly referred to as the HUD Code. The HUD Code establishes federal standards for the design and construction of manufactured homes to assure quality, durability, safety, and affordability. The Office enforces standards directly or through state agencies that have partnered with HUD, inspects factories and retailer lots, regulates installation standards for homes, and administers a dispute resolution program for defects. The Office also oversees a Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee, a federal advisory committee composed of 21 producers, users, and general interest and public officials to advise HUD.

“This organizational change represents a recognition of the critically important role that manufactured housing plays in our country’s housing market,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Gordon. “Thanks to the work executed by our Office of Manufactured Housing Programs over the last two years, we have made significant progress to support the availability of modern and affordable manufactured homes.”

Over the course of the past two years, HUD’s Office of Manufactured Housing Programs has worked to facilitate widespread changes that will support long-term growth in the availability and acceptance of manufactured homes, including: