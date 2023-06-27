Home / Market Trends / Affordability / FHA Announces Required Use of Supplemental Consumer Information Form
Print This Post Print This Post

FHA Announces Required Use of Supplemental Consumer Information Form

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Featured, FHA/VA/HUD, FHFA, Government, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Real Estate 1 day ago 126 Views

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has announced that it will require lenders to use the Supplemental Consumer Information Form (SCIF) when originating mortgages for FHA insurance.

The SCIF (Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac Form 1103) is an industry-recognized form used during the mortgage application process that allows borrowers to voluntarily identify language preferences and provide information on housing counseling and homeownership education they may have received.

Borrowers may choose to provide all, some, or none of the information requested on the form. Requiring the SCIF can inform a lender or mortgage servicer’s provision of services in languages other than English and in accordance with a borrower’s understanding of the homebuying and mortgage lending processes. The SCIF will be required for loan applications dated on or after August 28, 2023.

“Borrowers should be able to fully understand their options and obligations when they are seeking mortgage financing,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. “Using the SCIF is an important means of obtaining information to assess the breadth of education and language needs of borrowers so that lenders can best meet their needs.”

For FHA, collecting information in the SCIF will enable a better aggregate view of language preferences for the borrowers it serves, which in turn will influence its future actions to continue breaking down language and other barriers to homeownership.

Lenders working with prospective borrowers seeking FHA-insured Title II forward mortgage financing will be required to present the SCIF to borrowers as part of the mortgage application process. Lenders will transmit any information a borrower chooses to provide to FHA as part of the lender’s required loan application data submissions.

“The SCIF has already been adopted for conventional mortgages and we believe that its use is even more important for FHA-insured mortgages, given FHA’s outsized role in providing access to mortgage financing for underserved populations,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Single Family Housing Sarah Edelman. “This announcement complements the work we recently completed to provide translated versions of mortgage documents and homebuyer education resources.”

To read the full release, click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected].
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Share of Million-Dollar Homes Rising

While relatively uncommon in most of the U.S., the share of million-dollar homes is growing at a moderate pace. A new analysis from LendingTree reveals which metros have the highest share of million-dollar properties.