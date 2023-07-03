HUD Makes $75M Available to Tribal Communities for Community Development

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it will make available $75 million through the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) Program.

Grant funds may be used for infrastructure, community facilities, housing rehabilitation, public services, economic development, and more to support Native American and Alaskan Native families on Indian reservations and in other Indian areas.

This announcement comes after HUD made $22.5 million to public housing authorities (PHAs) to help families increase their earned income and improve their economic mobility through the Jobs Plus program on June 6, 2023.

HUD’s Jobs Plus program supports work readiness and connects public housing residents with employment, education, and financial empowerment services–part of an evidence-based model proven to help public housing residents find and keep jobs. This program also supports HUD’s Bridging the Wealth Gap agenda which pursues economic justice and asset building for renters.

“Investing in our Tribal communities is essential. HUD is committed to ensure support, so these communities have access to essential resources.”said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The purpose of these grants is to create more equitable outcomes for Tribal residents.”

“We all know how critical upgrading infrastructure is to all communities, and Tribes take this responsibility seriously,” said Richard J. Monocchio, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. "Tribes are making innovative investments in their communities, and I look forward to seeing some of this great work in person when it is completed.”

The ICDBG program is a competitive program that provides grants to Tribes to carry out a broad range of eligible activities in Tribal areas primarily for the benefit of low- and moderate- income Native American families. Eligible activities include housing rehabilitation, land acquisition, roads, water, and sewer facilities, single or multipurpose community buildings, and public services.

