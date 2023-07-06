Scarce Housing Inventory Ignites Bidding Wars

A new study from Redfin has found that the average sale-to-list price ratio hit 100.1% during the four weeks ending July 2, marking the first time in nearly a year the average U.S. home is selling for more than its asking price. Additionally, the median home-sale price was down just $1,000 (-0.3%) from a year ago, when prices were near record highs.

A lack of homes for sale is the main reason homes are selling above their asking price, with new listings down 25% from a year ago and the total number of homes for sale down 12% as homeowners hang onto relatively low mortgage rates. Despite the double dilemma of low inventory and high prices, early-stage homebuyer demand is picking up. Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index—a measure of requests for home tours and other buying services from Redfin agents—is up 4% from a month earlier and near its highest level in over a year.

The daily average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 7.08% on July 5, down just slightly from a half-year high of 7.14% a month earlier. For the week ending June 29, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.71%, up slightly from the week earlier, but down slightly from the eight-month high of 6.79% hit at the beginning of the month.

Mortgage-purchase applications during the week ending June 23 rose 3% from a week earlier, seasonally adjusted. That is the most recent week for which data is available. Purchase applications were down 21% from a year earlier.

The seasonally adjusted Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index was down slightly from the week earlier but still near its highest level since May 2022 during the week ending July 2. It was up 11% from a year earlier, the sixth consecutive annual increase. Demand was dropping at this time in 2022 as mortgage rates rose.

Google searches for “homes for sale” were up 5% from a month earlier during the week ending July 1, and down about 9% from a year earlier.

“Almost every home is getting multiple offers and selling over asking price,” said Portland, Oregon Redfin Agent Jeremy Lucas. “The lack of supply is making it feel almost like 2021 all over again, but higher rates mean bidding wars are happening more in the $500,000 range than the $700,000 range because people can afford less. I’m advising buyers to shop a little under their price range so they can make a strong offer.”

