Podcast Spotlight: Unpacking the State of the Servicing Space

In the latest episode of SitusAMC's On The Hill, host Tim Rood, Head of Government & Industry Relations at SitusAMC, spoke with Wes Iseley, Senior Managing Director of Carrington Holding Company, about his 40-plus-year career in the mortgage industry.

After a brief intro by Rood and history of Iseley’s career, the topic turned to the leadership style of Wes, which Rood noted was “a honey badger style of leadership” as described by his team.

“I take that as a good trait,” said Iseley. “You need to be tenacious, and focused and stay on track. Everyone gets upset about the small things, but the small things go away, and everybody needs to stay focused on the mission you are trying to accomplish.”

Rood noted that Iseley was honored late last year for his 40-plus years of dedication to the mortgage space by the Five Star Institute and awarded the prestigious Five Star Institute Lifetime Achievement Award.

Iseley joined Carrington in December of 2008, in the midst of the great subprime market meltdown, as EVP of Carrington Mortgage Services. Prior to Carrington, he was President of Saxon Mortgage, a Morgan Stanley Company, a title he held for two years after Morgan Stanley’s acquisition of Saxon in late 2006. And before joining Saxon Mortgage, Iseley served as EVP, Residential Real Estate with Fremont General, where he spent five years, responsible for originations, servicing, and overall operational support.

Click here to listen to SitusAMC's On The Hill featuring Wes Iseley of Carrington Holding Company.