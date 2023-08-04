New Monthly Mortgage Payments top $2,600

It’s no secret that the price of nearly everything has increased as of late due to inflation, interest rates, or both—this includes homebuyer’s monthly payments which hit $2,605 per month by the end of July, up 19% by down a meager $32 from July 2022.

According to Redfin, housing payments remain historically high due to elevated mortgage rates, as weekly mortgage rates stood at 6.9% while the median home-price sale is up 3.2% year-over-year, the biggest increase since last November.

Yet, home prices are increasing due to the mismatch between supply and demand, as inventory remains low due to the lock-in effect. The total number of homes for sale is down 19%, the biggest drop in a year and a half, and new listings are down 21%.

Other leading indicators of homebuying activity, as highlighted by Redfin includes: