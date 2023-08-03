Protecting Properties in Regions With Severe Weather 

As meteorologists report the hottest two weeks on Earth’s record, more homeowners, and home insurers, have severe weather and its implications for homeownership on their minds.

Research analysts at Insuranks took a close, state-by-state look at Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declarations to locate severe weather hot spots and the most common type of severe weather in each state.

Then they surveyed Americans about their severe weather experiences to better understand how homeowners prepare for storms. The result is the Insuranks Severe Weather By State: 2023 Data Analysis report.

Over the years, the U.S. government has unleashed millions of dollars to assist neighborhoods and cities hit by major weather events—tornadoes, hurricanes, ice storms, earthquakes, flooding, and, as many are thinking of this summer, drought and wildfires.

The two types of disaster declarations, which can be issued by the U.S. President alone, are “emergency disaster” and “major disaster.”

Insuranks data analysts explored information provided by FEMA from 2012 to 2022 and identified weather-related Major Disaster Declarations and Emergency Declarations for each state. In 10 years, 661 weather-related disaster declarations were made across the 50 states.

Louisiana, where tropical storms are relatively common, tops the list with 30 declarations since 2012.

Sunny and hurricane-prone Florida came in second with 29 weather-related disaster declarations, 21 of which related to hurricanes.

Ranking third on the list is California, with 28 weather-related disaster declarations, with fire as the major concern among Californians.

To avoid disasters of the natural and weather-related variety, look first to Indiana, Nevada, and Wyoming. Those states tied for the least amount of weather-related disaster declarations at three each. The study shows 18 states that had less than 10 weather-related disaster declarations. You can read the full report on insuranks.com, an informational site that, according to company literature, helps Americans make insurance-related decisions.

One in three American homeowners say they have survived a FEMA weather-related disaster, and 86% have been caught off guard by severe weather. Nearly half of Americans have endured some measure of disaster-related property damage.

Based on collected data, researchers say the most destructive type of severe weather is tornadoes, followed by hurricanes and wildfires.

The study revealed that preparedness increased with age, with 69% of Baby Boomers self reportedly insured and prepared for severe weather events compared to 60% of the Gen Xers and 57% of Millennials. Not far behind, younger homeowners report about 53% are prepared for disaster that could affect their property.

Among all respondents, about 16% said they have considered moving due to weather in their city.

Experts report that the best thing property owners in at-risk places can do is stay informed, noting that 86% of respondents have received an emergency alert on their phone about severe weather. Other ways to minimize risk include having an emergency plan and emergency kit as well as the vital step of “keeping your insurance up to date.”