Cenlar Names Five New Directors and Promotes Three Execs

Mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has announced the appointment of five Directors and the promotion of two leaders.

“I welcome the new Directors to Cenlar, and congratulate our promoted employees,” said Cenlar Chief Talent Officer Glen Vilim. “This group of Directors have outstanding track records in their respective fields. I am confident in their abilities to deliver the highest quality of service to all of our stakeholders, and look forward to their continued success and contributions to the company.”

Cenlar has named the following as new Directors: S. Courtney Collier-Beyer to Director of HR Compliance and Employee Relations; Ajanta Jain to Director of Information Security, Cyber GRC; William Keller to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis; Austin Stoop to Director of Enterprise Risk Management; and Terry Webb to Director of Information Technology.

Cenlar has also announced the promotion of Jacob Foerter to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis; Andrea Leisten to Director of Corporate Education; and Laura Ann Pontelandolfo to Director, Assistant General Counsel.

Collier-Beyer has more than 15 years of experience in providing thought leadership on workplace practices and policies, and creating programs that ensure a respectful work environment to optimize performance. At Cenlar, Courtney ensures compliance with all relevant employment laws, regulations, policies, and practices. Before joining Cenlar, Courtney served as VP of Employee Relations at State Street Bank. Courtney is experienced in small to large global firms, legal counsel, and consulting, and has the technical knowledge in employment law, employee relations, leave administration, human resources compliance, leadership, Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) efforts and management coaching. In addition, Courtney was also Director of Employee Relations at DeVry Medical International, Senior Employment Practices Partner at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and Senior Manager of Employee Relations at Covance Inc.

Jain, as Director of Information Security, Cyber GRC, will be responsible for the execution of security efforts related to regulatory examinations, audits, compliance, SOC1/SOC2 engagements and enterprise risk management activities, such as risk and controls self-assessment and issues management. Ajanta has more than 25 years of audit, risk, and consulting experience within the financial services industry. Prior to joining Cenlar, Ajanta held various leadership roles at Sallie Mae, Vanguard, and Wells Fargo. Ajanta earned her Master of Business Administration from Drexel University and is a graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is also a graduate from the American Bankers Association Stonier School of Banking. Ajanta holds multiple certifications, including Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Financial Services Auditor (CFSA), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Pennsylvania. She currently serves on the Board for the Cloud Security Alliance for the Delaware Valley Chapter and the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) for the Philadelphia Chapter. She is a member of the Information Technology Auditing and Cybersecurity (ITACS) Advisory Committee at Temple University.

As Director of Financial Planning & Analysis for Cenlar, Keller will be responsible for implementing and supporting models used to effectively measure performance across the organization. He serves as a key member of the finance team, and a key financial liaison to the operations management team. William has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance roles. He also has a background in capital markets/investor relations and portfolio management for a variety of financial services companies, primarily mortgage servicing, originations, and corporate financial planning & analysis. Before coming to Cenlar, William was Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Homepoint Financial LLC and Director of Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis at NewRez LLC. William is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Pennsylvania and Minnesota. William also holds a Master of Business Administration from Arcadia University.

Stoop, as Director of Enterprise Risk Management for Cenlar, is an accomplished and results-driven executive with proven experience in compliance risk management, with an expertise in assessing regulatory guidance, conducting compliance testing, managing compliance operations, and guiding operational risk mitigation within fast-paced, challenging environments. Austin previously was VP of Servicing Compliance at AHP Servicing, and Director of Compliance Testing at PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Webb, Cenlar’s new Director of Information Technology, is an experienced IT leader within the financial services and mortgage industries who continuously enhances the maturity of IT functions and builds relationships that further the effectiveness of business and IT services. He has a proven track record of supporting leadership to achieve cost savings, accelerate performance and drive strategic initiatives including cloud and data center migrations, acquisition integrations and various other strategic IT projects. He will be focused on the operational effectiveness, stability, and security of the infrastructure at Cenlar. Webb previously served as VP of Infrastructure at Ocwen Financial and Homeward Residential, as well as led the digital transformation of Disaster Recovery/Business Resiliency and ITSM/ITAM for Mortgage Connect LP.

Foerter, promoted to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis, will be responsible for Cenlar’s staffing forecasting and revenue forecasting. He joined the company 10 years ago, holding multiple roles. Most recently, he was Senior Finance Manager, in which he partnered with executives and business leaders to develop strategic plans for existing, new, and proposed business operations. He was also a Senior Financial Analyst and Performance Management Analyst.

Leisten, in her promotion to Director of Corporate Education, understands the needs of corporate training by listening, understanding, and delivering on those needs. Her project-focused training initiatives have helped Cenlar heighten organizational performance, provide greater customer satisfaction, improve financial performance, and increase employee development and retention. She has been a valued part of the Cenlar team since 2013, when she joined as the ELearning Education Manager, and expanded to Senior Manager of Instructional Design. As Director of Corporate Education, she oversees the instructional design and delivery functions of the corporate education team, including new hire orientation, functional training education material and delivery, corporate compliance education and leadership/management education. Prior to Cenlar, Leisten was with Sallie Mae as a leader in training services and instructional design.

Pontelandolfo, promoted to Director, Assistant General Counsel, will advise the organization regarding new and existing federal and state statutes/regulations and offer legal interpretations to implement any required changes. She will also provide guidance to the organization regarding privacy issues. Before joining Cenlar in 2016, she worked at the Office of the Public Defender, Office of Dispute Settlement in Trenton, New Jersey, where she redeveloped the New Jersey Foreclosure Mediation Program to work efficiently with fewer resources. Additionally, she was an Associate at the law firm of McCabe, Weisberg and Conway, PC, where she managed title litigation and title related issues clouding New Jersey properties in foreclosure. Laura Ann is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She received her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University–Camden, and completed her undergraduate studies at Temple University. Pontelandolfo is designated as an ANAB-Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) by the International Association of Privacy Professionals.