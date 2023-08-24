The Week Ahead: Servicer Responsibility in Property Preservation

The next installment in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, held in partnership with Brookstone Management, “Preserving the Dream of Homeownership” is set for Thursday, August 31 from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Central.

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, providing complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

“Preserving the Dream of Homeownership” will examine the roles and responsibilities of community and home preservation. The presentation will include insights from subject-matter experts representing Brookstone Management, Fannie Mae, and U.S. Bank, as they explore how property preservation work plays a critical role in combating blight, returning foreclosed properties to the market, and protecting property values.

Scheduled speakers include Kimberly Dawson, Director with Fannie Mae in the Single-Family Real Estate organization; Patrick Pannkuk, SVP of Business Development for Brookstone Management; and Timika Scott, SVP of Recovery & Loss Prevention for U.S. Bank.

As Director with Fannie Mae in the Single-Family Real Estate organization, Dawson is responsible for oversight of property and field solutions, which is inclusive of: property preservation, HOA, tax, code violation, vacant property registration, hazard claims, and remedies. Before joining Fannie Mae in January 2013, Dawson was SVP, Servicing Executive for Bank of America. Areas of experience include: REO, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, claims management, and strategic initiatives. Dawson has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Texas.

As SF Collateral Risk-Real Estate Asset Management Director, Property and Field Solutions for Fannie Mae, Dawson is responsible for REO fulfillment functions for the GSE, including title, closing, occupied property management (evictions, rental, auctions, etc.), HOA and tax management, short sale closings, servicer billings and management of Fannie Mae’s team and vendors.

Pannkuk, SVP of Business Development for Brookstone Management, brings nearly 14 years of industry experience from multiple positions held at Wells Fargo to his role. Most of that time was spent in the mortgage default servicing sector with a heavy emphasis on relationship management. Over the course of his more than a decade with Wells Fargo, Pannkuk served in roles spanning from Asset Recovery Manager and REO Supervisor to, most recently, SVP-Third-Party Engagement & Oversight Leader.

Scott, currently SVP of Recovery & Loss Prevention for U.S. Bank, mitigates the bank's exposure by preserving properties, managing post-foreclosure, invoice management, and recovering expenses via the insurer and investor claim process. Scott also serves as Champion for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for U.S. Bank. Before joining U.S. Bank, Scott worked for several other mortgage servicers as VP, with responsibility over groups such loss mitigation, foreclosure, bankruptcy, property preservation, claims and loss analysis for mortgage and HELOC portfolios.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Preserving the Dream of Homeownership” webinar.

