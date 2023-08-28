HUD Awards $140M for Disaster Recovery in California, Alabama, and Georgia

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge has announced the allocation of $138 million in Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds to provide additional help to communities recovering from natural disasters in California, Alabama, and Georgia. These allocations underscore HUD and the Biden Administration’s commitment to equitably improving the nation’s disaster recovery, and building long-term, inclusive resilience to the impacts of climate change, particularly for historically marginalized communities.

Secretary Marcia Fudge made the announcement during her travels to California (San Bernardino and Santa Barbara) to lift the Biden Administration’s work to Invest in America, and connect Californians to affordable housing. Secretary Fudge was joined by Reps. Salud Carbajal and Pete Aguilar, and other local officials to discuss HUD’s work to increase the supply of affordable housing, address homelessness and recover from weather-related disasters.

“With natural disasters increasing in frequency and intensity, it is critical that states have the necessary resources to rebuild homes, essential community facilities, and our economy,” said HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge. “The Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funds will provide critical assistance to rehabilitate impacted homes and improve infrastructure in the areas that need it the most without placing the sole burden of funding costly projects on state and local entities.”

The $138 million in funding will help California, Alabama, and Georgia recover from severe thunderstorms and historic levels of rain and snow that flooded roads and homes earlier this year.

“Secretary Fudge and I both know that; when it comes to responding to big challenges like natural disasters; it takes a village. It takes coordination between our local, regional, and state partners–and it takes the support of our federal partners,” said Rep. Carbajal. “I’m grateful to have this critical investment coming to California from HUD to support recovery efforts across the state, and right here on the Central Coast.”

On January 14, 2023, President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the state of California and announced federal disaster assistance be made available to California to supplement state, Tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

On January 15, 2023, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Alabama and ordered Federal aid to supplement state, Tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

On January 12, 2023, President Biden declared that a major disaster exists in the state of Georgia and ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.