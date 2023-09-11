Timothy Ofak Takes Lead of Weiner Brodsky Kider Litigation Practice Group

Weiner Brodsky Kider PC, a firm that has provided counsel to the financial services industry throughout the U.S. for more than four decades, has named Timothy Ofak as Head of its Litigation Practice Group.

Ofak is a seasoned litigator who has handled all aspects of complex litigation, as well as government investigations and related enforcement actions. When he joined the firm in 2016, he already had an established background in representing the financial services industry. Having now practiced in this area for 17 years representing independent mortgage companies, national and regional banks, and related companies, Ofak is well-positioned to continue providing Weiner Brodsky Kider clients with the expertise and exceptional service.

"I'm thrilled to announce this promotion," said Mitch Kider, Chairman and Managing Partner of Weiner Brodsky Kider. "Tim's tenure with our firm has been one of exponential growth. His insightful approach combined with his industry knowledge make him an invaluable advisor to our clients facing government actions and private suits. Tim's strong character and amiable nature make him a pleasure to work with and well-suited to lead the group. Tim is absolutely ready for this new role."

In his new role with Weiner Brodsky Kider, Ofak will represent companies in the financial services and mortgage industries nationwide in federal and state litigation and government investigations. He has deep experience in general business and commercial litigation, including contract disputes, defending consumer class actions, suits under state consumer protection statutes, and claims under various federal statutes, including the False Claims Act, RESPA, TILA, FCRA, TCPA, FDCPA, EFTA, and PFCRA. Ofak also advises clients in connection with investigations and enforcement actions brought by federal and state agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Department of Justice (DOJ), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Ofak received his bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his law degree from The University of Michigan Law School. He previously served as Law Clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judge Marilyn Heffley in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Weiner Brodsky Kider, with offices in Washington, D.C. and Irvine, California, also serves as General Counsel for the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA).