Five Star Institute to Award 2023 Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award

As the Five Star Institute celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Five Star Conference & Expo, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas, Five Star will host the 12th Annual Women in Housing Leadership Awards Luncheon, recognizing the achievements of remarkable businesswomen whose contributions continue to impact the housing and mortgage servicing industry. The program will include a special keynote presentation, brought to you by Auction.com, featuring the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner, Julia R. Gordon. Following the keynote will be the highly anticipated “Inside the She-Suite” discussion led by Wells Fargo's Head of Home Loan Servicing, Ann Thorn, that features the industry’s top-ranking female executives addressing the challenges and successes of breaking through the glass ceiling and into the corner office.

We have introduced you to the five finalists for Five Star’s 2023 Rising Star Executive Award, an honor recognizing young women leaders who, while still early in their careers, have demonstrated an outstanding capability to lead and drive progress.

You have met the candidates for the 2023 Leadership Award, a distinction that recognizes transformative women leaders who have built diverse, high-performing teams; developed business solutions that impact homeownership across the industry and nation; and have worked to empower and promote women in C-Suite and leadership positions.

We have highlighted the five finalists for the Keys in Hand Award, a new award presented by Five Star that spotlights industry executives working to expand homeownership in America, especially for first-time homeowners, providing a critical source of intergenerational wealth.

And, we have introduced you to the distinguished group of five nominated for Five Star’s 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Award, a distinction that recognizes executives or companies who are driving charitable initiatives and helping the industry make a positive difference.

Today, we would like to introduce you to the finalists for The Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, an award that recognizes women whose accomplishments have left an indelible impact on the industry, and have positively influenced homeownership within the past year. Candidates for the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award must have a minimum of 20 years’ consecutive industry experience.

Congratulations to the following for being recognized by their peers as nominees for the 2023 Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award:

Jodi Gaines

Chief Client Officer & EVP

Insight One

What People Are Saying

“Jodi is a visionary and tirelessly works to bring the industry together, further educate, and find solutions for both homeowners and servicers alike. She is both a great leader and a team player, and she is always willing to give of her time for business questions or charitable endeavors. She is inclusive and loves to bring people together, whether it be socially or for business. She is well respected in the industry as a leader as well as a subject matter expert. She brings common sense and a thirst for new solutions to our industry.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“The nomination for the Laurie Maggiano Award fills me with a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility. Laurie Maggiano’s enduring legacy reminds us that our industry transcends mere numbers, loans, properties, and regulations. At its core, it is about creating meaningful opportunities for families across our country to have the safety, stability, and wealth-building potential of homeownership. Laurie Maggiano set the standard and served as a role model for individuals like me. To be mentioned in association with someone of Laurie Maggiano’s stature is both humbling and inspiring. I am deeply indebted not only to her but to countless other trailblazers who have propelled our industry forward and made a positive impact on our communities. This nomination serves as a reflection of the legacy I aspire to build—one that resonates with the spirit and impact of leaders like Laurie, always aiming to better our industry, which is the very fabric of the communities we serve.”

Miriam Moore

President of Default Services

ServiceLink

What People Are Saying

“Miriam Moore encapsulates the spirit of the Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award, having spent over 30 years serving the mortgage industry, shattering glass ceilings to become one of its most well-respected leaders today. Over the past year, Moore and her team have facilitated thousands of loan modifications by providing title reports and generating loan modification documents. These efforts helped provide peace of mind for struggling borrowers previously at risk of losing their homes. She co-founded a networking and mentoring group for women working in financial services over 15 years ago; it is still going strong today.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“It is an incredible honor to be named a 2023 Women in Housing Leadership Awards finalist. I am especially grateful to be named a finalist in the Laurie Maggiano Legacy Award category, having known Laurie personally and witnessing firsthand the impact she has had on the industry. As president of default services at ServiceLink and a leader within the organization, I take the responsibility of being a positive role model and mentor very seriously. As I reflect on my career and the incredible colleagues, mentors, mentees, and fellow women executives I have had the great fortune of working with and learning from, I would be remiss not to acknowledge that this honor is as much theirs as it is mine. Congratulations to all the 2023 Women in Housing Awards nominees and thank you to the Five Star for celebrating and recognizing strong women leaders who are driving the industry forward.”

Mia N. Pittman

CFA, Chief Risk Officer

Federal Housing Administration

What People Are Saying

“Mia serves as the Chief Risk Officer for the Federal Housing Administration’s (FHA) $1.4 trillion insured mortgage portfolio consisting of loans for single-family residences, multifamily properties, and health care facilities. In her current capacity, she has fought to ensure millions of U.S. homebuyers have been able to purchase or refinance their homes. Mia’s civic involvement includes her recent appointment to the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System Board of Trustees, where she will serve as a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance committees. In addition, she serves as the HUD Secretary’s designee to the CDFI Fund Advisory Board, administered under the Department of the Treasury.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by the Five Star Institute as a finalist for the 2023 Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award. In my role as Chief Risk Officer for FHA, my day-to-day work requires me to support and partner with FHA Commissioner Julia Gordon and Ginnie Mae President Alanna McCargo, two women I consider to be role models and mentors. I proudly view this nomination as an affirmation of the critical role of the independent risk management function within the housing finance system. I am humbly gratified that this honor also shines a light of recognition on the men and women who do the often-overlooked work of holding our financial systems accountable to our many stakeholders.”

Suzanne Shuck

Senior Executive VP and Chief Corporate Risk Officer

Freedom Mortgage

What People Are Saying

“Suzanne Shuck is Senior Executive VP and Chief Corporate Risk Officer at Freedom Mortgage, with more than 30 years of industry experience. Her contributions to homeownership reach all stakeholders, including customers, regulators, investors, government agencies, warehouse banks, employees, and industry organizations. Suzanne proactively launched property valuation oversight programs to aid Freedom, its customers, and industry groups. Suzanne is Chairperson of MBA’s Risk Committee, a regular moderator at MBA’s Compliance and Risk Management Conference, and the Mortgage Risk Summit.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be named a finalist among these distinguished leaders for Five Star’s prestigious Laurie A. Maggiano Legacy Award. In our jobs, we are all helping to foster homeownership whether we reach out to borrowers to help them stay in their home during hard times or celebrate with them when they are able to purchase their first home, earn equity, or pay off a mortgage. This nomination means I have made not only an impact at Freedom Mortgage but achieved rewarding recognition for positively influencing homebuyer’s dreams. It is important to guide, teach, and mentor future leaders and be involved in guiding changes to sustain a successful future for our industry. This recognition motivates me even more to be that meaningful role model that this award represents, and balancing what is important in life.”

Stacey Slocum Smith

Managing Director–Head of Agency and Mortgage Insurance Relations

JPMorgan Chase

What People Are Saying

“Stacy Slocum Smith has 34 years of advocacy for broadening homeownership access, sustainability, and affordability. She is a well-known and respected industry leader sought out by peers, trade leaders, and regulators for her perspectives and advice. She is a mentor to countless individuals at Chase and in the industry, particularly women. In partnership with agency and industry group leaders, she has helped drive new industry-wide loss mitigation strategies to help customers retain their homes during financial crises and COVID, as well as solutions for the impact of rising rates within the last year.”

What This Nomination Means to Her

“I am very humbled to be considered for this prestigious award, particularly as it honors the memory and contributions of Laurie Maggiano, whom I knew, admired, and respected tremendously. I feel privileged to be among the industry leaders nominated for this year’s award. I am incredibly fortunate to work for a company where the CEO and leadership recognize the important role that homeownership plays in creating and sustaining generational wealth, which in turn promotes and strengthens communities. I am proud of our efforts to make homeownership more attainable, equitable, and affordable and to actively mentor and promote the next generation so they can lead our industry forward. As we continually look for ways to expand and maintain the American dream of homeownership, I believe that we are building on Laurie’s mission and legacy.”

