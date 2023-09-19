Home / Daily Dose / Mortgage Industry Experts Focus on Property Preservation at Five Star Conference
Mortgage Industry Experts Focus on Property Preservation at Five Star Conference

Panelists Meredith Lyons of Xome, Elizabeth Squires of Safeguard Properties, and Luis Vergara of Guardian Asset Management 

To start the second day of the 20th Five Star Conference & Expo at the Hyatt Regency Convention Center in Dallas, attendees had the option to attend a forum on the larger topic of property preservation and management, which featured a series of panel discussions following opening remarks. 

The forum, hosted by Brookstone & ZVN Properties, and co-hosted by MCS, was kicked off by Patick Pannkuk, SVP of Business Development and Client Management for Brookstone Management, who welcomed the audience to the forum, and then introduced the first of three panels for the morning. 

The first panel, entitled "Property Preservation & Management Fundamentals: Achieving Success Amid Today’s Challenges" discussed some of the challenges currently facing the industry, how to navigate noisy data to truly manage risk, and current investment and management strategies being used in the industry. Panelists included: 

  • Denia Ray, VP of Property Preservation for ZVN Properties (moderator) 
  • Kimberly Dawson, SF Collateral Risk-Real Estate Asset Management Director of Property and Field Solutions, Fannie Mae 
  • Mike Greenbaum, COO, Safeguard Properties 
  • Tracy Hager, SVP, MCS 
  • Ryan Hennessy, CIO, Guardian Asset Management 

The second panel of the day, entitled "Weathering the Storm: How Climate Disasters are Impacting Industry Preparations & Response," was held discussing all things weather and how agents can prepare for natural disasters. Panelists included: 

  • Kerry Medel, Director of Client Engagement and Compliance Oversight, Brookstone Management (moderator) 
  • Jim Pike, VP Field Services, Cyprexx Services LLC 
  • Talia Ramirez, VP, Claims, Preservation and Government Servicing, Computershare Loan Services 
  • Denia Ray, VP, Property Management, ZVN Properties 
  • Abigail Schuettinger, Director of Operational Excellence for Field Services, Altisource 

The final panel of the day was "Vendor Selection and Oversight: Building Effective Partnerships," which touched on the topic of how to build partnerships with vendors and how to select them. Panelists included: 

  • Brian Flaherty, COO, Global Strategic (moderator) 
  • Micole Booker, AVP, Investor Claims Property Preservation, Flagstar Bank 
  • Meredith Lyons, Executive Principal, Xome 
  • Elizabeth Squires, AVP, Client Account Management, Safeguard Properties 
  • Luis Vergara, Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Product Officer, Guardian Asset Management 

