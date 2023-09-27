Robert Howerton Named CIO of Dovenmuehle Mortgage

Mortgage subservicing company Dovenmuehle Mortgage has announced that Robert Howerton has joined the organization as Chief Information Officer (CIO), responsible for maintaining and expanding Dovenmuehle’s current information technology (IT) infrastructure.

“Robert has an impressive history of information technology experience and a proven record of strategically implementing technology,” said Dovenmuehle SVP of IT George Mynatt. “Today’s tech-driven mortgage environment demands a leader of Robert’s caliber who can balance thoughtful innovation with maintaining a sound, safe and compliant operating environment.”

Howerton brings more than 20 years of IT experience, including an expansive track record of working with cloud solutions, development, infrastructure data centers and strategic implementation of automation strategies.

Most recently, Howerton was the Leader Platform Security Engineer at IBM, where he modernized the company’s technology infrastructure and led the development and execution of an enterprise-wide IT strategy. These efforts resulted in a 30% increase in operational efficiency and a 30% reduction in infrastructure costs.

His career history also includes experience as the Head of IT Operations and Engineering at Santander Consumer USA, VP of Infrastructure at Mr. Cooper, and Technology Architect and Global Operations Leader at The Kraft Heinz Company.

“I have a passion for being at the forefront of technology advancements, which has led me to work with cloud solutions, development and infrastructure data centers and appreciate the art of automation,” said Howerton. “Implementing these systems for organizational benefits across the board is extremely rewarding. I’m pleased to join the team and eager to contribute to Dovenmuehle’s mission of delivering best-in-class mortgage servicing.”

Dovenmuehle Mortgage recently announced the addition of Patricia McCarthy as the company’s new VP of Insurance Administration, where she will oversee Dovenmuehle’s insurance department, with responsibility for hazard and flood insurance administration, loss drafts, research, and the insurance department call center.

"As one of the longest-standing mortgage subservicers, Dovenmuehle’s reputation for stability, compliance and excellence is well known,” McCarthy said. “I welcome the opportunity to join such an outstanding organization and contribute to its on-going success and growth.”