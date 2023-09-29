HUD Installs New Appointments to Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced the appointment of three new members and the reappointment of three current members to serve on the Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee (MHCC).

These appointments, along with the establishment of the Office of Manufactured Housing Programs (OMHP) as an independent office in June, underscore the Biden Administration’s commitment to the importance of manufactured housing in an increasingly unaffordable housing market.

The following new and returning MHCC members announced today will serve until their membership terms conclude on December 31, 2025.

The OMHP administers the National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act of 1974, which authorizes HUD to establish federal standards for the design and construction of manufactured homes to assure quality, durability, safety, and affordability. HUD standards may preempt state and local laws that do not conform to the HUD standards. OMHP enforces standards directly or through state agencies that have partnered with HUD, inspects factories and retailer lots, regulates installation standards for the homes, administers a dispute resolution program for defects, establishes and collects a fee for each home built, authorizes a certification label to be placed on each section of a home that meet the HUD standards, and pursues a civil or criminal action for violations of the Act.

“Manufactured housing is an increasingly important affordable alternative for families across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. “The Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee helps us ensure that the HUD Code meets the evolving needs of households and communities with respect to design, safety, energy efficiency, and resilience of manufactured homes.”