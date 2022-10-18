FHFA Releases Q2 Foreclosure Prevention Report

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's (FHFA) latest Foreclosure Prevention, Refinance, and Federal Property Manager's Report for July 2022 revealed the total number of loans in forbearance continued to trend downward since its peak in May 2020, but remained elevated through July 2022—compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Data found that as of July 31, there were approximately 84,385 loans in forbearance, representing an estimated 0.27% of the Enterprises single-family conventional book of business. This number is down from 90,889 or 0.29% at the end of June., while roughly 6% of these loans have been in forbearance for more than 12 months.

Highlights:

The Enterprises' Foreclosure Prevention Actions

The Enterprises completed 23,874 foreclosure prevention actions in July, bringing the total to 6,614,876 since the start of the conservatorships in September 2008. Approximately 39% of these actions have been permanent loan modifications.

There were 8,925 permanent loan modifications in July, bringing the total to 2,591,941 since the conservatorships began in September 2008.

Approximately 65% of loan modifications in July include reduce rate and extend-term. Modifications with principal forbearance accounted for 11% of all loan modifications during the month.

The number of borrowers who received payment deferrals after completing a COVID-19 related forbearance plan decreased 17% from 12,816 in June to 10,631 in July.

​Initiated forbearance plans increased from 14,410 in June to 13,453 in July. The total number of loans in forbearance decreased from 90,889 at the end of June to 84,385 at the end of July, representing approximately 0.27% of the total loans serviced, and 16% of the total delinquent loans.

The Enterprises' Mortgage Performance

The 30-59 days delinquency rate increased to 0.84% while the serious delinquency rate declined to 0.75% at the end of July.

The Enterprises' Foreclosures:​

​Third-party and foreclosure sales decreased to 1,176 while foreclosure starts declined to 5,424 in July.

Refinance Activities