REO Agents to Share Some Scares

The Federation of REO Certified Experts (FORCE)—the Five Star Institute’s REO member organization comprised of pre-screened, certified, and experienced REO agents—will be hosting a webinar on Wednesday, October 25 at 11:00 a.m. Central titled, “Scary Stories From REO and What They Taught You.”

Focused on the improvement of REO agent performance through lender and servicer driven education, Five Star’s FORCE acts as a conduit of communication between the REO agent/broker community and the servicing shops they serve.

Bring your popcorn and flashlights for “Scary Stories From REO and What They Taught You,” as REO work can be a pretty scary and perilous endeavor. Dark basements, frozen pipes, flooded areas, strange smells, black mold, holes in the walls, and bizarre items left behind are just a few of the many oddities and hurdles encountered by REO agents on a daily basis, and this webinar will serve as a forum to discuss these scary stories, straight from FORCE members, and what those spooky tales taught them.

Hosted by Gina Gallutia, Executive Membership Director of the Five Star Institute, this webinar is the latest in a series of virtual events available to enhance the professionalism and education in the REO space.

Gallutia has decades of experience in education, marketing, and client services. In her role as Executive Membership Director of the Five Star Institute, Gallutia taps into her years of experience to take great care of members by providing new educational content, and continuous value to the membership.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Scary Stories From REO and What They Taught You” webinar, or click here to access Five Star FORCE’s archive of past educational webinars and virtual events.