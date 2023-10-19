Fay Financial Adds Cari Gordon as Chief Audit Officer

Fay Financial has announced that Cari Gordon has joined the firm as Chief Audit Officer.

In her new role, Gordon will lead the strategy and operation of Fay Financial’s Internal Audit team, and oversee a comprehensive, integrated, risk-based audit plan. The plan and the team's continuous monitoring of results help to ensure Fay's business practices are rigorously scrutinized and appropriately adapted in today's rapidly changing environment.

"We were so fortunate to find someone with Cari's incredible experience in the mortgage industry, in addition to audit, to lead our Audit team,” said Howard Cohen, COO at Fay Financial. “She's a wonderful addition, and we look forward to working with her.”

Gordon comes to Fay Financial with more than 11 years of leadership experience in internal auditing, and nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage and banking industry.

She began her mortgage career at Freddie Mac with roles in REO, vendor management, technology, and servicer oversight before transitioning to internal auditing at Fannie Mae. Most recently, she was the Internal Audit Director with USAA.

"I'm immensely excited about joining Fay,” added Gordon. “Everyone from my team up through the senior executive level has extensive experience within the mortgage industry, and I look forward to working with such a talented team with so much depth.”

Fay Financial recently announced that Stephen Thomas joined the company’s Board of Directors, bringing diversity and a range of industry experience to his new role with Fay. For more than nine years, Thomas served as Senior Managing Director of Mortgage Capital Markets at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBC) and Chair of the MPF Capital Markets Committee. He has held roles as Co-Director of the FHLBC Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Co-founder of the FHLB Capital Markets Supplier Diversity Committee, and served on the FHLB Housing Finance Reform Task Force.

Fay Financial is based in Tampa, Florida, and has offices in Chicago, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Farmers Branch, Texas. The company offers customers and clients a range of products and services to navigate the opportunities of residential real estate while helping both build toward their long-term financial goals.