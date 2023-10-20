Evolution of the eNote

On Thursday, November 9, the Five Star Institute, in partnership with DocMagic, presents the latest in its Webinar Series, “Maximizing ROI With eNotes: The Ultimate No-Brainer,” at Noon Central.

Each installment of the Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. It's an ideal source for insight and education about critical industry topics, led by subject-matter experts, and company sponsors.

In today's digital age, the transition from traditional paper notes to eNotes is nothing short of revolutionary. During “Maximizing ROI With eNotes: The Ultimate No-Brainer,” you’ll discover how United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), one of the industry’s largest organizations, partners with DocMagic to employ a digital lending process including eNotes for a modern, efficient, and secure way to process and manage mortgage loans.

DocMagic’s Director of Sales Chris Lewis and Chief eServices Executive Brian D. Pannell will be joined by UWM’s Corporate Product Manager Keaton Levock and Product Owner II-Closing Zyanya Wright, who will share insights into UWM’s process optimization and workflow efficiencies. The webinar will delve into the numbers, and demonstrate how eNote implementation offers a competitive advantage in areas such as:

Efficiency and speed

Reduced risk

Cost savings

Improved accuracy

Regulatory compliance

Secondary market acceptance

Scalability

Streamlined workflow

Enhancing the borrower experience

As the mortgage industry continues to evolve, eNotes continue to be a strategic step toward keeping pace with advancements in the tech space and constant regulatory changes.

Currently DocMagic’s Director of Sales, Lewis began his journey in 1993 in the Fidelity National Financial (FNF) mail room. He quickly advanced through diverse roles, ultimately reaching distinguished leadership positions from EVP, COO, and Chief Data Administrator, to SVP of Technology Solutions. Later in his career as Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase, he led transformative projects within the Loan Administration Processing Division, focused on process improvement and workflows. In each position, Lewis showcased expertise in loan origination, servicing, loss mitigation, foreclosure, title insurance, custodial operations, and technology delivery. In 2016, Lewis joined DocMagic as Director of Enterprise Solutions, collaborating with major banks to optimize operational efficiency and promote digital mortgage utilization. He then advanced to the role of Director of Sales for DocMagic, and continues to provide leadership and experience throughout the industry.

As Chief eServices Executive, Pannell drives DocMagic’s success in eMortgage solutions. Pannell takes charge of all post-sales activities, ensuring seamless integration of eMortgage (eSign, eNotary, and eVault) and post-closing (MERS eRegistry) technologies to enhance customer business models. Before joining DocMagic, Pannell made significant strides as the VP of Client Services for eSignSystems, further solidifying his expertise in the field. Prior to that, his 17-year tenure at Fannie Mae showcased his abilities as a Senior Manager, responsible for forging strategic third-party technology and business relationships. Pannel holds a B.A. in economics with a minor in computer science from the esteemed Virginia Military Institute, an MBA in eBusiness from the University of Phoenix, and a Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification from the Project Management Institute.

The speakers will also provide valuable insight on how simple the eNote implementation process can be when matched up with the right technology partner.

Click here for more information or to register for the “Maximizing ROI With eNotes: The Ultimate No-Brainer” webinar, or click here to access recordings of the Five Star Institute’s past webinars.