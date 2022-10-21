Prepayment Activity Falls to 20-Year Lows

According to Black Knight’s “first look” at September 2022 month-end mortgage performance data, prepayment activity dropped by 14.9% to a single-month mortality rate of 0.57% over the course of the month, now at its lowest level since November 2000.

In addition, the national delinquency rate inched down by two-tenths of a percentage point from August to 2.78%, just north of the record low set in May 22, as the bulk of past-due mortgages held relatively steady.

The number of borrowers who are behind by a single payment rose by 1%, while those 90-days past due fell 1.5%, and foreclosure starts fell 9% from August to 18,400 starts, a number now 53% below pre-pandemic levels.

By the numbers:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 2.78%

Month-over-month change: -0.18%

Year-over-year change: -28.78%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.35%

Month-over-month change: 0.04%

Year-over-year change: 35.52%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 18,400

Month-over-month change: -9.36%

Year-over-year change: 371.79%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.57%

Month-over-month change: -14.89%

Year-over-year change: -73.33%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.60%

Month-over-month change: 11.96%

Year-over-year change: 100.62%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,491,000

Month-over-month change: 2,000

Year-over-year change: -577,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 558,000

Month-over-month change: -9,000

Year-over-year change: -675,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 185,000

Month-over-month change: 0

Year-over-year change: 50,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,677,000

Month-over-month change: 3,000

Year-over-year change: -526,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current Percentage:

Mississippi: 6.39 %

Louisiana: 5.62 %

Oklahoma: 4.68 %

Alabama: 4.56 %

West Virginia: 4.46 %

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current Percentage:

Oregon: 1.93 %

Colorado: 1.79 %

California: 1.78 %

Idaho: 1.68 %

Washington: 1.64 %

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage:

Mississippi: 2.39 %

Louisiana: 1.95 %

Alabama: 1.67 %

Oklahoma: 1.54 %

Arkansas: 1.51 %

Top 5 States by 6-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage:

Alaska: -24.31 %

Hawaii: -23.06 %

North Dakota: -15.09 %

New York: -14.00 %

District of Columbia: -10.19 %

Bottom 5 States by 6-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage:

South Dakota: 10.09 %

Iowa: 8.39 %

Arizona: 6.54 %

Kansas: 6.28 %

Wyoming: 4.99 %