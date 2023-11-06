FDIC Takes Over Fifth U.S. Bank of 2023

Citizens Bank, based in Sac City, Iowa, has been closed by the Iowa Division of Banking due to financial instability, marking the fifth U.S. bank failure reported in 2023.

The Iowa Division of Banking has appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver. To protect depositors, the FDIC entered into a Purchase and Assumption Agreement with Iowa Trust & Savings Bank to assume all of the deposits of Citizens Bank.

The two branches of Citizens Bank have reopened as branches of Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, and depositors of Citizens Bank can access their money by writing checks or using ATM or debit cards. Checks drawn on the bank will continue to be processed. Loan customers are advised to continue to make their payments as usual.

As of September 30, 2023, Citizens Bank reported approximately $66 million in total assets and $59 million in total deposits. In addition to assuming all of the deposits, Iowa Trust & Savings Bank agreed to purchase essentially all of the failed bank’s assets.

Depositors of Citizens Bank will become depositors of Iowa Trust & Savings Bank, so customers do not need to change their banking relationship in order to retain their deposit insurance coverage. Customers of Citizens Bank should continue to use their existing branch until they receive notice from Iowa Trust & Savings Bank that it has completed systems changes to allow its branch offices to process their accounts as well.

The FDIC estimates that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) will be approximately $14.8 million. Compared to other alternatives, Iowa Trust & Savings Bank’s acquisition was the least costly resolution for the DIF, an insurance fund created by Congress in 1933 and managed by the FDIC to protect the deposits at the nation’s banks. The last bank failure in Iowa was Polk County Bank, Johnston, Iowa, on November 18, 2011.

The closure of Citizens Bank marks the fifth institution shuttered by the FDIC to date in 2023, followed by: