Five Star Announces Launch of Mortgage Servicing Executive Alliance

The Five Star Institute, parent company of MortgagePoint, has announced the launch of a mortgage industry trade group—the Mortgage Servicing Executive Alliance (MSEA). Intended as a forum to facilitate progress, collaboration, mentorship, and networking for mortgage industry executives, the MSEA joins Five Star’s National Mortgage Servicing Association (NMSA) as a group that represents thought leadership and best practices in mortgage servicing.

Leadership of the MSEA will be headed by its first Chairperson, Timika Scott. With more than 25 years of experience in mortgage servicing and banking, Scott has held significant senior leadership roles within some of the nation’s top banks. Currently, she serves as SVP at U.S. Bank, where she leads a team responsible for multiple departments within the Mortgage Division.

Scott is also a Champion for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at U.S. Bank, supporting the organization’s Enterprise and the Operations team. She is a former Executive Sponsor for the Virtual Black Heritage BRG, a 2019 recipient of the Catalyst Award for Council for Inclusion in Financial Services, and a 2018 nominee for the Women in Housing Awards.

“I’m particularly excited about this new role because it offers the opportunity to collaborate with some exceptional industry leaders; this is a dynamic and transformative space to be a part of,” said Scott. “Together, we can influence, motivate, and elevate the overall mortgage industry experience, whether it’s through policy changes, educational initiatives, or fostering connections between servicers, banks, investors/insurers, and vendors. Our primary objective is to elevate the customer’s experience in homebuying and servicing of their mortgage, all while welcoming and mentoring fresh talent and leadership into the industry.”

"I’ve had the privilege of working with Timika for the past decade, during which time, I have been inspired and encouraged by her leadership qualities,” said Ed Delgado, Chairman Emeritus of Five Star Global and Managing Director of Mortgage Policy Advisors. “Timika brings a sense of ‘can do’ before the mortgage industry, making her the perfect choice to lead MSEA.”

In addition, Five Star announced the full lineup of the MSEA’s Executive Leadership Council:

Vice-Chair: Michael Merritt, SVP, BOK Financial

Council Member: Kellie Basher, SVP, M&T Bank

Council Member: James Braxton, VP, Servbank

Council Member: JoAnne Gonzalez, VP, Servbank

Council Member: Mark Hale, SVP, LoanCare

Council Member: Lucas Byers, SVP, Computershare

“Having spent time with the MSEA Executive Council, I am excited for the future of this organization and the transformative leadership they will bring in the years ahead,” Delgado said. “My heartfelt congratulations to the MSEA council and their newly appointed Chairperson.”

The MSEA will form several committees focused on advancing advocacy and education related to specific sectors of the industry. Leadership positions for the following MSEA committees will be announced soon:

Government & Industry Relations

Community Relations

Communication & Planning

Cultural Affairs

Industry organizations participating in MSEA include Bank of America, BSI Financial, BOK Financial, Carrington, LoanCare, M&T Bank, MidFirst Bank, Midland Mortgage, Servbank, ServiceMac, SLS, Truist Bank, and U.S. Bank. Corporate Member organizations include Altisource, Auction.com, and Xome.