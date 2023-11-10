The Week Ahead: REO Agents Expand Into Hedge Fund Listings

On Monday, November 13, the Federation of REO Certified Experts (FORCE), the Five Star Institute’s REO member organization, will present the virtual course, “Preparing for Hedge Fund Listings” at 11:00 a.m. Central, and presented by Jennifer Kuhn, Owner, JLK Sales Group brokered by eXp Realty, who has worked with hedge fund investors for over eight years.

In order to prepare to serve a growing segment of the market by understanding how to meet the different demands and higher expectations of hedge funds, the “Preparing for Hedge Fund Listings” course provides the training needed to become fast, sharp, and efficient at these listings.

As hedge funds are invested more and more within the REO market, a growing demand for agents who are fast, sharp, and have a strong network is necessary. The “Preparing for Hedge Fund Listings” will help serve this growing corner of the market, while honing REO skills for all your listings.

Hired in April of 2015 by an institutional investor to run their Ocean County Sheriff Sale Auction team, Kuhn served as Team Leader and has been involved in more than 200 short sales since 2006. She directs the entire process, from identifying assets to evaluating and determining their after-repair value, along with finalizing purchases. Once awarded, she would visit the asset to determine if cash-for-keys negotiations are needed or if she can gain access. From there, she would begin evaluating ARV and completing a full BPO. Kuhn says the experience has perfected her skills in overall evaluation of assets and seeing any possible "red flags" that could stall a sale. In these years, it has expanded her knowledge in perfecting the as-is value of an asset and the repair value and construction bids. In 2018, Kuhn created the JLK Sales Group and became the team leader of the successful real estate team.

The cost of the course is $50 for FORCE members, and $100 for non-members (members must be logged in to receive the discount).

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: