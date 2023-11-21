Cenlar Appoints Five New Leaders

Cenlar FSB, a mortgage loan subservicer, has announced the appointment of two directors and the promotion of three leaders—all of whom exemplify the best of our company and enable us to offer the most innovative, high quality and flexible servicing solutions to the market.

“I want to welcome our new directors and congratulate our team. You all have exceptional expertise and I look forward to your continued success at Cenlar,” said Chief Administrative Officer Glen Vilim.

New directors include:

Craig Alexander, to Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. Alexander is a key member of the finance team and is responsible for providing financial analytics and insights with business partners to support and influence decision making and drive profitability. He is an experienced finance executive with expertise in building partnerships and leading effective teams to deliver business goals across diverse industries. Before joining Cenlar, Alexander was at Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) where he held multiple leadership roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director of Risk and Business Intelligence at ADP. He also previously worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co in their Home Lending business. He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from Montclair State University, School of Business Administration and a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University.

Claire Taylor, to Director of Compliance. Claire has over 38 years of mortgage experience, which includes processing, underwriting, quality control and compliance. In her role at Cenlar, Taylor is responsible for coordinating regulatory examinations and information requests, and assisting the CCO with overseeing the coordination of multiple business units throughout the company to obtain supporting documentation for regulatory requests and preparation for upcoming exams. Prior to coming to Cenlar, she was Director of Licensing and Exam Management at PHH Mortgage Corp.

Promoted leaders include:

Kimberly DiLeo, to Director of Issues Management. DiLeohas over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and joined Cenlar in 2015 as a Default QC & Audit Coordinator. DiLeo manages all borrower/core operations, default and transfer operation teams issues within Cenlar’s Issue Management platform Process Unity, and works as a liaison between various business lines, including Risk, Compliance, Regulatory Change Management and clients to ensure processes are executed effectively. Before joining Cenlar, she was at PHH Mortgage Corp. where she held several roles, including a Team Supervisor for Home Equity Line Modification/Risk Management/Customer Care and Loss Mitigation. DiLeo earned a bachelor’s degree from York College of Pennsylvania and holds a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Certification.

Jennifer McKeown, to Director of Claims and Loss Analysis. Jennifer joined Cenlar in 2021 as Loss Analysis Manager. In her role, she oversees the filing of default loss claims with HUD, VA, USDA, FNMA, FHLMC and mortgage insurance carriers, as well as loss analysis reviews and loss allocation reporting. McKeown is an innovative leader with a deep understanding of real estate from the property level to institutional management. She began working in default in 2007 as an REO Agent and Short Sale Specialist. Before Cenlar, McKeown was Senior Client Service Manager at Northsight Management, and REO Manager at The Money Source. She was also Default Service Supervisor at Ditech Financial. She earned her Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University and Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Arizona State University.

Nicole Savage, to Business Control Director. Nicole oversees the Late Stage Default business department to identify key risk, controls and gaps within their business functions. Savage joined Cenlar in 2021 as Business Control Manager. She has more than 15 years of experience in the legal industry, focused on mortgage and banking areas. Nicole, who is an attorney, worked for several law firms where she represented creditors, specifically mortgage lenders and servicers, in foreclosure and related proceedings. She earned her Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law and her bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University. She is a licensed attorney in New Jersey.