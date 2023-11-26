Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Mortgage Balances, Delinquencies Up in Q3
Print This Post Print This Post

Tagged with:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is an independent journalist who has written for DS News and MReport since 2020. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years, has penned thousands of articles on housing and real estate, politics, entertainment, and human interest for the likes of Texas Monthly, Salon.com, and Dallas Morning News. She has won two Mayborn School of Journalism nonfiction writing prizes, a Society of Features Journalism award, and numerous awards issued by Independent Free Papers of America for her work at Dallas Advocate magazines. Reach her on Instagram @chughesbabb.
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Fannie Mae Forecast: Economy Will Pick Up in 2025

Home sales are likely to weaken in the near term and will likely bottom out sometime early next year, according to new commentary from Fannie Mae’s Economic and Strategic Research Group.