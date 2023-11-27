Clearing the Path to Affordable Housing

On Thursday, December 14, the latest installment of the Five Star Institute Webinar Series will be held in partnership with Xome, “Bridging the Homeownership Gap: Strategies for Affordable Housing,” at 2:00 p.m. Central.

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for complimentary insight and education on critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

During “Bridging the Homeownership Gap: Strategies for Affordable Housing,” leading subject-matter experts from Xome and the National Community Stabilization Trust (NCST) will explore key strategies and initiatives to help provide access to affordable housing nationwide. The discussion will highlight solutions designed to expand homeownership opportunities and showcase homeowners’ experiences with these programs.

Industry experts scheduled to share their insight include:

Carlos Alcazar, COO, National Community Stabilization Trust

Melissa Bussey, Executive Principal, Client Relations, Xome

David Danenfelzer, Senior Director of Development Finance, Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation

Marcos Morales, Executive Director, Hogar Hispano

Reg Shepherd, Executive Principal, Client Relations, Xome

Christopher Tyson, President, National Community Stabilization Trust

Alcazar joined NCST in 2010, and has more than 20 years of experience in mortgage banking with direct management in originations production, operations, and community lending. Alcazar earned an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management and a BA in Political Science from Arizona State University.

With nearly 20 years of real estate auction experience under her belt, Bussey has been a member of the Xome team for the last five years, and currently serves as Executive Principal of Client Relations & Business Development. In this role, she is responsible for functions of business development and client management, including portfolio performance, process improvement, special projects, and industry relations. Bussey is an active member of the Women in Housing and Finance, various Mr. Cooper Group diversity and inclusion committees and the mPower community, a leading voice and platform for women of the real estate finance industry. Furthermore, she is an ardent supporter of equal and transparent access to homeownership and is a champion for Affordable Housing initiatives at Xome and beyond.

Shepherd joined Xome in 2015, and currently serves as Executive Principal, Client Relations. In this role, Shepherd is responsible for supporting the company’s growth initiatives and cultivating new and existing relationships across financial institutions, servicers, and government agencies. With more than 22 years of experience in real estate services, he is passionate about helping clients leverage data, technology, and best-in-class service to enhance their asset management operations and stay ahead of industry trends. In addition to multiple operational roles served at Xome, Shepherd has also had leadership positions at GMAC-RFC, American Home Mortgage, and ServiceLink.

Tyson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture from Howard University, a Master of Public Policy Degree from the Harvard Kennedy School, and a Juris Doctor Degree from the Georgetown University Law Center. He currently serves on the Baton Rouge General Medical Center Board of Directors and the Howard University Board of Trustees.

Click here for more information or to register for the Five Star Webinar, “Bridging the Homeownership Gap: Strategies for Affordable Housing,” or click here to access the library of past installments of the Five Star Webinar Series.