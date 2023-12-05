Cenlar’s Enterprise Portfolio Management Office Adds Three New Directors

Ewing, New Jersey-based subservicer Cenlar FSB has announced that Kelly O’Donnell and Karen Sim have joined the company as Directors of Enterprise Portfolio Management, and Darrin Borell has been promoted to the role of Director of Enterprise Portfolio Management.

The Enterprise Portfolio Management Office (EPMO) team is led by VP of Enterprise Portfolio Management Gabe Rinaldi. O’Donnell, Sim, and Borell will be responsible for driving and implementing strategic programs across the enterprise.

“These exceptional leaders will be responsible for leading initiatives within the organization to further enhance our end-to-end processes with a focus on delivering quality service to our clients and their homeowners,” said Rinaldi.

O’Donnell brings more than 15 years of experience with managing high performing project management teams that specialize in delivering industry-leading service models and system integration plans to the new role. Prior to joining Cenlar, O’Donnell served as Director of Program Management for SIRVA. She holds a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix and received a Six Sigma Green Belt certification from Villanova University.

Before joining Cenlar, Sim was Senior Project Manager at QBE Insurance Group Ltd. where she managed cross-functional project teams, project budgets and resources for cyber security initiatives. Prior to QBE, she worked at Webster Financial Corporation as a Project Manager, and then as a PMO Manager. Karen has more than 20 years of project management experience, with a focus on PMO best practice and cyber security projects. Sim holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Quinnipiac University with an emphasis in Legal Studies and Management. She also holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute.

Borell joined Cenlar in 2021 as the Manager of Enterprise Portfolio Management. He serves as the main contact in EPMO for process and oversight. He has created best practices, policies, and procedures for the EPMO team. He has also been paramount in defining the business continuity plan for EPMO. He continues to provide leadership and mentoring to a team of project managers. With more than 20 years of project management experience, Borell served as Senior Project Manager for NYK Business Systems Americas Inc. before joining Cenlar. He was also an independent consultant for Merrill Lynch in a project management capacity. Darrin also held roles at Fiserv and Accenture with a focus on project and product management. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in management information systems from the University of Oklahoma and has completed additional coursework in PMP, Agile/Scrum, AWS, and Azure.