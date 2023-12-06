Home / Default Servicing / Collections / Danya Sawyer Steps Down as Altisource Asset Management Interim CEO
Danya Sawyer Steps Down as Altisource Asset Management Interim CEO

Danya Sawyer, former COO of Alternative Lending Group, Altisource Asset Management Corporation

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC) has announced the resignation of Danya Sawyer, COO of Alternative Lending Group, the company’s principal operating subsidiary. Sawyer, whose departure was effective December 1, 2023, also served as AAMC’s Interim CEO during the recent restructuring of the company’s loan business.

“We appreciate Danya’s excellent service and contributions to the Company,” said Altisource Chairman of the Board Ricardo Byrd. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

A successor to Sawyer as CEO is expected to be announced within 30 days.

AAMC acquires, originates, and manages mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and equity investments in underserved markets. AAMC works to employ capital light operating strategies that have historically been implemented across a variety of industry sectors ranging from REIT management and title insurance and reinsurance to private loan acquisition, origination, and disposition.

In late summer 2023, Sawyer replaced previous Altisource CEO Jason A. Kopcak after Kopcak announced his resignation.

As COO of Altisource’s Alternative Lending Group, Sawyer helped build and oversee operations across all product lines to support the Alternative Lending Group’s growing market share. She led the company in helping real estate investors and developers by providing a more modern, equitable, and helpful path to capital than traditional lenders.

Prior to joining Altisource, Sawyer served as SVP, Client Solutions at Consolidated Analytics, overseeing originator assessments and enterprise-wide due diligence on behalf of institutional investors offering warehouse financing solutions, whole loan acquisitions, and securitization options within agency, non-agency, non-QM, and business purpose lending. Sawyer also spent time at Countrywide, initially operating in various pricing and operational roles before developing a de novo broker to banker channel. After growing that channel to a run rate of more than $1 billion in monthly production, she was promoted to various senior management positions at Countrywide/Bank of America.

In 2014, Sawyer was named one of the industry’s top mortgage professionals under the age of 35 by The M Report, and she earned her degree in international economics from UC Berkeley, where she was selected as an NCAA Academic All-American.

