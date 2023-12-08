Incenter Rebrands, Announces Executive Changes

Incenter Mortgage Advisors (IMA) has announced a rebranding to Incenter Capital Advisors, as it expands its offerings to include a broader set of capital markets services.

IMA is a provider of transaction, valuation, and advisory services related to mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), and has organized more than $2 trillion in MSR assets. Building on IMA’s reputation for analytical excellence, Incenter Capital Advisors now has a broader mission—to help clients drive stronger financial performance, with an emphasis on corporate strategy and capital markets activities spanning the full gamut of asset classes, institutions, and balance sheet types.

The transition will see Tom Piercy, Founder and longtime leader of IMA, take on the role of Chief Growth Officer (CGO) of Incenter Capital Advisors, collaborating with JB Long, who steps into the new position of President.

Piercy joined Incenter in 2016, where more than 30 years of active trading have earned him first-call status from hundreds of industry buyers and sellers seeking secondary market MSR expertise in support of their risk and liquidity strategies. Piercy led the Incenter National Enterprise Business Development initiative: a team of seasoned industry executives focused on relationship building at the highest level of our client organizations.

Prior to joining Incenter, Piercy was President of Interactive Mortgage Advisors, and a Founding Partner and CEO/President at Matrix Capital Markets Group.

Long joined Incenter during the summer of 2023 as both Chief Revenue Officer of Incenter, and President of Incenter Capital Advisors. An industry M&A and capital markets specialist with almost 30 years of experience, his arrival coincided with the buyout and exit of Incenter from Finance of America. At this pivotal moment, JB’s insight and guidance helped galvanize and refine Incenter’s vision for the future as well as strategic initiatives including acquisitions, capital raises and the formation of the Executive Leadership Team.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Long was responsible for strategic growth at both the enterprise and divisional levels. He collaborated with members of the executive leadership team to align corporate business performance goals with emerging market needs and opportunities. Daily topics include potential acquisitions and service line expansions, CEO engagement strategies and business development support and guidance.

As President of Incenter Capital Advisors, Long led the transformation of Incenter’s MSR division into a full-service, capital markets advisory and transactional services provider.

Prior to joining Incenter, Long held the title of EVP, Capital Markets at Ocwen, where he also served on the executive leadership team. Before Ocwen, he spent 25 years in a succession of senior capital markets leadership roles at EverBank. He played an instrumental role in the subsequent sale of EverBank to TIAA.

Together, Long and Piercy will lead a team of experienced bankers, market analysts and advisors, M&A veterans, portfolio managers, risk managers, and MSR trading experts, including several notable hires with more than 20 years each of ‘in the seat’ capital markets roles.

“By broadening its services, Incenter Capital Advisors is helping financial institutions to differentiate themselves in all market conditions,” said Long. “Our clients are turning to the capital markets to proactively seek out broader customer offerings, pricing dislocations, higher yielding assets, and portfolio growth. These markets also offer protections against today’s headwinds, including interest rate risk, capital and liquidity requirements, and stringent regulations.”

Incenter Capital Advisors’ comprehensive solutions include:

Transactions—Residential, Commercial, and Consumer: Whole loans, bulk and flow Mortgage Servicing Rights, Reverse Mortgage, Ginnie Mae early buyouts, structured hedging, and M&As.

Whole loans, bulk and flow Mortgage Servicing Rights, Reverse Mortgage, Ginnie Mae early buyouts, structured hedging, and M&As. Analytics and Reporting: Technical valuation models, hedging and risk management, dashboards, and key performance indicators (KPIs), and committee/board presentations.

Technical valuation models, hedging and risk management, dashboards, and key performance indicators (KPIs), and committee/board presentations. Advisory Solutions: Corporate and M&A strategies, product and service development, asset rotation and alternative investments, end investor and executive options, policies and procedures, regulatory and compliance strategies, and project and balance sheet management.

Corporate and M&A strategies, product and service development, asset rotation and alternative investments, end investor and executive options, policies and procedures, regulatory and compliance strategies, and project and balance sheet management. Specialty Solutions: Reverse Mortgage, eMSR Exchange, Lending as a Service, Mortgage Servicing Rights, depository balance sheet solutions, and due diligence services.

“The expansion of Incenter Capital Advisors provides our clients with a new competitive advantage,” said Bruno Pasceri, President of parent company Incenter Lender Services. “We’ve built a team of experienced, creative, and client-centric experts with broad industry relationships, challenging them to look at thorny issues in multiple ways. They are delivering clear, pragmatic solutions and opening opportunities that others simply cannot see.”