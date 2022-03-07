Altisource Announces Changes to Its Board

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has announced the resignation of Scott Burg from its Board of Directors. Replacing Burg will be Mary Hickok as a new member of the Board.

“I want to thank Mr. Burg on behalf of Altisource and the Board of Directors for his invaluable service since joining the Board in 2018,” said William B. Shepro, Altisource Chairman of the Board and CEO. “Mr. Burg was and continues to be a strong supporter of Altisource, its businesses and its values. Mr. Burg’s firm, Deer Park Road Management Company, an alternative investment management firm, continues to maintain its approximately 3.7 million shares in Altisource.”

Burg was named to the Board of Directors for Altisource in September 2018. He currently serves as CIO and Managing Partner of Deer Park Road Management Company, where he is responsible for the firm's portfolios and portfolio risk management. Prior to joining Deer Park in August 2010, Burg was a Principal at General Capital Partners, where he advised middle-market companies in distressed situations. Burg also worked at Pursuit Partners, a $550 million fixed-income hedge fund, where he analyzed residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and he founded The Murray Hill IPS (later Clayton IPS; now MountainView IPS).

Hickok currently serves as a Managing Director at Deer Park, where she is responsible for leading the Flywheel SFR Fund, a newly launched single-family rental (SFR) strategy. Prior to joining Deer Park, Hickok worked at Morgan Stanley as an Associate in Fixed Income Sales and Trading.

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Hickok to the Altisource Board of Directors,” said Shepro. “Ms. Hickok’s experience in mortgage trading and launching a single-family rental fund should help Altisource as we focus on growing and diversifying our revenue base.”

Hickok added, “Altisource has a leading platform supporting loan servicers and a tremendous opportunity to further develop its origination and real estate investor offerings, and I am looking forward to contributing to the growth and success of these initiatives.”