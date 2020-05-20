Home / Daily Dose / Staying Safe from Cyber Attacks
Print This Post Print This Post

Staying Safe from Cyber Attacks

in Daily Dose, Featured, News, Technology 1 hour ago 21 Views

Cyber risks in financial institutions are evolving, and servicers must adapt to stay safe. A new whitepaper from Proctor Financial covers the top risks to cybersecurity, and how your business can protect itself.

Some of the most common cyber risks today include malware,  ransomware,  phishing,  social engineering,  and denial of service.  Ransomware, Proctor notes, has been especially lucrative to cyber criminals recently.  It encrypts the information systems of a victim organization,  requiring a  ransom payment to restore the data.

“Cyber criminals no longer have to steal your business’s data in hopes of selling it on the black market. They have a built-in buyer in the victim organization: you.”

With many now working remotely, employees are now more vulnerable than ever. On March 13 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security  Agency (CISA) issued an alert recommending a heightened state of cybersecurity as companies utilize remote work options. Items of consideration included VPNs, malicious phishing emails, and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Employees could benefit from additional cybersecurity awareness training related to increased cyber risks and access privileges could be limited to job roles requiring access to certain networks or information, Proctor notes. Depending on how tech-savvy newly remote employees are, they may benefit by changing the DNS server on their home router in terms of speed and security.

In financial institutions, cyber Insurance can provide financial restitution in the event of a breach, and many cyber carriers also provide expert breach response services.

“Unforeseen external risks such as increased remote workforce can test the cybersecurity of any organization. Cyber insurance can mitigate those risks through broad coverage, partnership in breach response, and evolving coverage to address new risks.”

Tagged with:

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Fannie Mae Announces Additional Flexibilities

Additionally, the company announced a one-month extension to flexibilities that enable lenders to sell to Fannie Mae single-family loans currently in forbearance.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.