Sean O’Neil Appointed EVP, CFO of Ocwen

Ocwen has announced the appointment of Sean O’Neil as EVP and CFO, effective June 13, 2022.

O’Neil brings significant financial leadership experience in the mortgage sector to Ocwen, and will be responsible for leading the company’s global finance organization. He joins Ocwen from Bayview Asset Management, where he served as the company’s CFO since 2015. Prior to this role, he held several senior positions at financial institutions, including serving as Group Financial Officer for Wells Fargo, Eastern Community Bank and as CFO for Wachovia’s Wealth Management Group.

“Sean is a proven CFO with extensive experience in providing financial, operational and strategic leadership to large financial services companies,” said Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen. “He has an impressive track record of driving cost leadership and profitable growth, optimizing liquidity, and strategic planning that will be instrumental as we continue to navigate a challenging mortgage originations market. We believe Sean’s background in both the private and public sectors is a strong fit for us as we execute on our priorities to deliver results, create value and position Ocwen for long-term success.”

O’Neil will succeed June C. Campbell, who will be leaving the company after a transition period to pursue opportunities outside of Ocwen.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank June for her contributions to Ocwen over the past three years,” said Messina. “June came to Ocwen during a pivotal time when we were in the early stages of the Ocwen-PHH merger and integration. She was a key leader who helped us successfully transform the Company, build a balanced business model, enhance our relationships with the investment community and strengthen our finance function, leaving a solid foundation for Sean to build upon. I wish June all the best in her future endeavors.”

O’Neil most recently served as CFO for Bayview, which he joined in 2015, and was responsible for finance and accounting, treasury and financing structures, liquidity, loan accounting, funding and collateral activities. Prior to joining Bayview, he served as Group Financial Officer for Wells Fargo, Eastern Community Bank. Prior to this role, O’Neil was the CFO for Wachovia’s Wealth Management Group. Before joining Wachovia, he was a senior manager at Boston Consulting Group, where he worked with financial services companies in Europe and North America.