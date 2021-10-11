DS5: The Future of Self-Service Collections

In the latest installment of DS5: Inside the Industry, we're speaking with Janet Loriot, EVP, The Financial Institution Group, SWBC.

In this episode, Loriot discusses how to prepare for the other side of the housing boom and possible rises in delinquency, how collections have changed in the last several years, as well as what tools work best for self-service collections.

With more than 20 years of experience in contact center technology and evolution, Loriot's background includes more than nine years in the mortgage business. At SWBC, she manages complex mortgage and auto operations including over six domestic and international locations. She is responsible for mortgage and auto operations, including customer service, mail, data capture, exception processing, claims, and more. Watch her full interview below: