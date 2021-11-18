Dan Granieri to Lead Tech Efforts at Planet Home Lending

Planet Home Lending LLC has hired Dan Granieri as Chief Technology Officer, where he will be responsible for creating proactive technology that meets customers’ needs, and will position the company for long-term growth.

Prior to joining Planet, Granieri led IT for Summit Lending, and previously, he had leadership positions at two top 50 insurance brokers, EPIC Insurance and Relation Insurance. He also spent time at a Fortune 500 healthcare service provider, Quest Diagnostics.

"We continuously implement technology to support Planet's synergistic, multichannel business model," said Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck. "During his two decades in the industry, Dan has achieved impressive results, and we are delighted to have him on the Planet team. With Dan driving innovation, our IT will empower employees and deliver best-in-class borrower and client experiences."

Granieri's recent accomplishments include building a mortgage technology platform that lets MLOs take customers from lead to disclosing in 30 minutes.

"I view IT as a service organization staffed by technology experts," Granieri said. "When you put people first and care about them, the right results always follow."

Planet Financial Group LLC, parent of Planet Home Lending and Planet Management Group LLC, recently reported steady growth in Q3 across its servicing, correspondent, and private-client channels, as its servicing portfolio ended Q3 at $45 billion, up 36% from $33 billion at year-end 2020.

Planet Home Lending's total origination volume reached $7.2 billion in Q3 2021, up 31% from $5.5 billion in Q3 2020.