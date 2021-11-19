Home / Daily Dose / DS5: How Freddie Mac Is Aiding Servicers With PAID
Print This Post Print This Post

DS5: How Freddie Mac Is Aiding Servicers With PAID

in Daily Dose, Government, Media, News, Webcasts 47 mins ago 12 Views

In the latest episode of DS5: Inside the Industry, we speak with Dave Lucchino, SVP, Single-Family Operations, Freddie Mac. Lucchino tells us all about Freddie Mac’s new PAID tool and how it can help servicers, as well as other client-centric solutions the GSE is working on.

At Freddie Mac, Lucchino oversees Servicing Operations, Securities Operations, and Customer and Support Services. These departments focus on loss mitigation, investor reporting, the 1(800) FREDDIE contact center, back-office support for all mortgage-backed securities, and a variety of other critical processes that support Freddie Mac as well as its origination, servicing, and investor partners.

Prior to this role, Lucchino consulted with the Single-Family Division, focusing on operations. He leveraged his industry experience to identify and implement numerous opportunities to improve efficiency, reduce credit loss, and improve the experience for Freddie Mac clients.

Throughout his career, Lucchino has guided global organizations through significant transitions to accelerate the delivery of both corporate and customer goals. He has held senior operational roles in mortgage loan origination and servicing for JPM Chase, CitiMortgage, and other industry leaders. He received his Bachelor of Science in business and economics from Wilson College.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 17 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

CFPB Seeks Input to Combat Discrimination

The Bureau has requested public comment on HMDA in order to better support fair lending practices for all.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.