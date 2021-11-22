Sagent to Power Servion’s Servicing Ops

Mortgage servicer Sagent has announced the signing of a new seven-year partnership with Servion Mortgage, allowing the Servion customer base to manage their entire homeownership lifecycle.

Through the agreement, Servion will power its scale servicing operations using Sagent’s enterprise-grade servicing platforms, including LoanServ (system of record), Tempo (loss mitigation and default management), and CARE (consumer experience).

“Credit unions and community banks understand the customer lifecycle better than anyone,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President of Sagent. “They have perfected the art of highly personalized customer care, and now Sagent is honored to work with Servion to superpower their smart human advice. They will use our core servicing, default management, and consumer platforms to deliver modern, digital simplicity to their teams and the consumers they serve.”

Founded in 1987, Servion is a Minnesota-based credit union servicing organization. Partnering with nearly 500 financial institutions nationwide, Servion provides credit unions and community banks with the tools to power servicing for billions in mortgage and non-mortgage balances for their consumers.

“At Servion, we want to deliver a digital future to the credit unions we support, and to do this, we sought a servicing fintech provider who could empower our partners with a modern servicing tech stack to exceed the expectations of today’s digital-first borrowers,” said Brad Crandall, President and CEO at Servion. “After a thorough examination of the market, it was clear that Sagent was the only servicing fintech provider who could offer the fully integrated, fully configurable servicing tech we needed to power a full consumer-first modernization stack for our partners and the borrowers they serve.”

Sagent powers America’s bank and non-bank lenders to engage, care for, and retain millions of consumer borrowers with more than $1 trillion in outstanding loan balances.