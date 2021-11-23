Clarifire Adds Default and Loss Mitigation Specialist to Advisory Board

Clarifire has named Doug Jorgenson to its Advisory Board.

With more than 30 years’ experience in mortgage banking and financial services, Jorgenson served as SVP and Strategic Accounts Director at First American Mortgage Solutions for the past 20 years. In that role, he oversaw the acquisition, maintenance, and overall relationship development of key national accounts in the banking and mortgage finance industry. He also served First American in a variety of executive roles, including default title management, accounting management, and development of loss mitigation products and services.

“Doug’s vast experience in all aspects of the businesses we serve makes him a great addition to our advisory board,” Clarifire CEO Jane Mason said. “In particular, he adds robust expertise to the strategies of expanding Clarifire market share.”

Before his time at First American, Jorgenson managed foreclosures, bankruptcies, default reporting, and reconveyances for Wells Fargo.

At Bank of America, he managed collections, loss mitigation, claims, mortgage servicing acquisitions and servicing transfers. His previous industry experience also included positions as director of internal audit, investor reporting management, and due diligence for bank, and mortgage acquisitions.

“I look forward to contributing to Clarifire’s advisory board and in the strategic positioning of the CLARIFIRE application in the mortgage industry,” Jorgenson said. “I look forward to being a part of the company’s growth, as Clarifire continues to lead the industry with innovation.”

Clarifire also recently announced that it has gone live with Resolve, Freddie Mac’s new integrated default management solution. Resolve offers B2B integration through application programming interface (API) technology to hasten loan workout option processing for servicers and provide faster mortgage assistance for borrowers.