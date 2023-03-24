The Week Ahead: Maximizing Vendor Relationships

On Thursday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m. Central, the Five Star Institute, in partnership with Boston National Title, will present the latest in its Webinar Series, “Getting the Most From Vendor Relationships,” will be held Thursday, March 30 at 1:00 p.m. Central,

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry–a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

Much changed during the pandemic. This time period accelerated the adoption of new processes and technologies that have raised the bar on vendor products, performance, and pricing. As moratoria lift and foreclosures pick up steam, there is much to be gained by servicers willing to re-evaluate their vendor rosters against new risk, cost, and efficiency KPIs.

Webinar highlights will include using a champion/challenger model to reduce risk while improving vendor performance, the advantages of today’s diversified product mixes, and leveraging vendor partnerships to offset workforce adjustments while improving service experiences.

Webinar speakers include Sean Cooke, VP with Boston National Title and Cheri Kluft, President, Boston National Title of California & SVP, National Sales, Boston National Title.

Cooke is a 16-year veteran of the mortgage finance industry, with deep experience in solution design and continuous process improvement. He focuses on servicing business development, and has strong experience in sales as an account strategy "quarterback,” combined with a background in default servicing operations, and enterprise project management. Prior to joining BNT, Cooke was at First American as Director, National Accounts–Data and Mortgage Services, a role that focused on business development and enterprise relationship management with mid-market national mortgage finance organizations.

Kluft’s primary responsibility is establishing and growing relationships with private banking, Realtors, lenders, mortgage brokers, and commercial banking clients throughout the nation. In this role, she applies more than 28 years of experience in the title and settlement services industry, bringing strategy, insight, and consultation to new business opportunities. Before joining Boston National, Kluft held senior positions at several of the country’s most respected title companies including Fidelity National Title, Orange Coast Title, and LSI Local Solutions.

