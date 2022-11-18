HUD Reaffirms Its Efforts on Climate Change

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge recently addressed the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27) at the first-ever Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change, discussing the topic of climate change.

“The United States has taken bold action to protect our climate future over the past year,” said HUD Secretary Fudge. “At HUD, we’re implementing our climate action plan, including improving efficient and resilient building standards to help low-and-moderate income residents benefit from the transition to clean energy. Global challenges require coordinated solutions. This first-ever ministerial is an important step toward protecting our climate future.”

HUD has taken actions to reduce the agency’s energy and carbon footprint while putting our nation’s communities on the path towards a more equitable, efficient, and sustainable housing infrastructure. At last year’s COP26, HUD released its Climate Action Plan in response to President Biden’s Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad. HUD has been implementing this broad approach to the climate crisis that reduces climate pollution; increases resilience to the impacts of climate change; protects public health; delivers environmental justice; and spurs well-paying union jobs and economic growth.

“HUD is committed to working to build resilient communities and to address the effects of climate change” added HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. “We applaud the convening of the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change at COP27.”

HUD has taken the following steps: