NTC Makes Donations to St. Joseph’s Hospitals

As the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hospitals and medical staff are facing a shortage of critical supplies and are facing some of the most challenging days they have ever seen. Looking for ways to help, Nationwide Title Clearing, Inc. (NTC) CEO John Hillman and Co-owner Ed Marsh donated $25,000 to the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation Caregiver and Healthcare Worker Fund. To help with the need for masks, Hillman and Marsh partnered with BeautyByEarth's President and Founder, Prudence Millsap, and together donated 8,000 surgical masks.

“It’s times like these that give all of us the opportunity to give back and to support our communities when they need us most,” said Hillman. “While the companies we serve are spread out across the country, the local community has given us a home and staff to do our work and achieve success. It is the people and institutions of the Tampa Bay region that have enabled our success and when they have a pressing need, we will come to their aid. It’s what neighbors do for one another and I’m proud that our company was in a position to help.”

The most vital resource to combat the coronavirus and to save lives across Tampa Bay is also the most precious and the most fragile. The ‘Caregiver and Healthcare Worker Support Fund’ has been established as St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation’s top fundraising priority during this critical time. An Emergency Fund, to which team members may apply for financial help of up to $1,000 in the event of a crisis, this fund has been a benefit the Foundation has made available to hospital staff members for many years, disbursing approximately $75,000 annually.

“The Foundation has identified our biggest priority as our people on the frontlines and the most critical need is to provide them with the support necessary to help the rest of us get through what might be a marathon with miles yet to go,” said Deborah A. Kotch CFRE, President of St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation.

The Foundation is prepared to support Covid-19 related hardships in many forms including job loss, contracting the virus, childcare, temporary housing, protective equipment, rapid results testing, and crisis support. Gifts of any size to the Caregiver and Healthcare Worker Support Fund will have a positive impact on the community.

Donate to this fund today at www.sjhfoundation.org.