The Week Ahead: Havana Nights and Ginnie Mae Webinar

Tuesday night, February 21, the Five Star Institute will be hosting the Havana Nights social reception where mortgage servicing professionals, attorneys, and service providers convene for a night of valuable networking, capping off the first night of the MBA's annual servicing conference in Orlando, Florida. The event will feature fine Cuban cuisine, cocktails, and live music as attendees mix, mingle, and discuss the state of the mortgage industry. You can RSVP to attend here, and if you'd like to meet up with Five Star Editor-in-Chief David Wharton there or elsewhere at the conference, you can email [email protected].

On February 22, Ginnie Mae will partner with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) to co-host a webinar entitled "Ginnie Mae 101." According to the description, "The webinar will cover topics such as Ginnie Mae’s business model, mortgage-backed securities programs, and partnership opportunities. Particular topics will include:

  • ​Ginnie Mae’s mission and core programs;
  • The guaranty of timely payments of scheduled principal and interest due investors;
  • The Ginnie Mae MBS framework that allows issuers to pool loans and loan packages for an MBS that carries the guaranty; and
  • Online resources about Ginnie Mae programs and how credit unions can participate.

During the webinar, representatives from both the Navy and Kinecta federal credit unions will discuss the benefits of working with Ginnie Mae. The presentation is expected to clock in at around 90 minutes. Participants will also be able to submit questions during the presentation or in advance by emailing [email protected], with a subject line reading, “Ginnie Mae 101.”

You can register for the Ginnie Mae/NCUA webinar by clicking here.

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has nearly 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at [email protected]
