Former Cenlar EVP Joins Ranieri Solutions as CEO

Uniondale, New York-based Ranieri Solutions has announced the appointment of Rob Lux as its CEO where he will spearhead the company's go-to-market efforts for its cloud-native servicing platform.

Founded in 2018 by Lewis S. Ranieri, Ranieri Solutions is a financial services-focused technology company that invests in, develops, and applies innovative technology solutions in the real estate and mortgage industries. The collective Ranieri team has decades of experience in owning, operating, and investing in a broad range of real estate and mortgage-related businesses and strategies such as residential and commercial special and primary mortgage servicing businesses, residential and commercial real estate distressed debt investment funds, and large-scale, single-family rental, and rent-to-own strategies.

“The business of servicing has long since outgrown available technology which increases borrower dissatisfaction, exposure to risk, inefficiencies, and operating costs,” said Ranieri. “Rob's unique background in mortgage includes extensive technology prowess with leading large servicing operations. Coupled with his drive to make positive change for the industry, I am confident Rob’s leadership will cement our foundation and position the company as the Best-in-Class provider of mortgage technology solutions.”

The Ranieri platform's standout feature is its uniform core and modern user interface, a modern, cloud-based platform built from the ground-up with servicers in mind, with features including:

Seamless end-to-end servicing for performing and default loan processing using a single integrated system

Modern, state-of-the-art cloud-based technology enables security, scalability, real-time processing, reporting, and analytics that eliminates the limitations of mainframe batch systems

Intuitive, modern user interface that is easy to use and doesn’t require extensive training

Automated workflow that enables sophisticated task management

Real-time seamless integration through an API ecosystem

Digital loan file that provides a central repository for documents, images, audio, and video

"Our intention is to transform the mortgage technology landscape, beginning with servicing,” said Karen Bellezza, Ranieri’s COO. "Drawing from his experience as COO for one of the largest servicers in the nation, and CIO responsible for all technology at a GSE, Rob is the perfect addition to lead the team. The strength of the SAP Fioneer platform and the depth of mortgage and servicing knowledge at Ranieri is what this industry needs.”

With the addition of Lux as CEO, coupled with the recent announcement of a partnership with SAP Fioneer, the company is set to expand upon Lewis Ranieri’s history of pioneering innovation.

“I am both thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Lewis Ranieri, a legendary innovator who transformed our industry. My experience running operations for a top servicer and as CIO of a GSE made it clear to me that our industry would benefit from a new servicing solution,” said Lux. “After reviewing existing servicing systems and ones under development, I concluded that Ranieri’s servicing platform as part of SAP Fioneer’s offering will be the new standard. Ranieri’s modern technology, incredibly knowledgeable team, and strong partnership with a financial technology powerhouse in SAP Fioneer makes Ranieri the obvious choice for mortgage servicers looking to lower their costs, keep compliant with regulators, enhance their customers’ experience, all in a modern cloud environment built from the ground up with security in mind.”