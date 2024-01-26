Stern & Eisenberg Names 13 New Shareholders

Stern & Eisenberg, a Warrington, Pennsylvania-based law firm focuses on real estate and business law; general and mortgage default litigation; estate planning and administration—as well as REO and retail real estate closings—has announced the addition of 13 new shareholders to the firm.

“I am extremely proud to welcome a number of my trusted attorneys as my partners in Stern & Eisenberg,” said Stern & Eisenberg Managing Shareholder Steven Eisenberg. “Our new shareholders represent a diverse, exceptionally talented group of attorneys who practice in multiple areas across our footprint. They demonstrate our firm’s dedication and commitment to quality and exceptional service to our clients. I am delighted to celebrate their achievements and welcome them to the ranks of shareholder.”

The 13 Stern & Eisenberg 13 attorneys that have become shareholders include: Lucas Anderson, Oliver Ayon, Evan Barenbaum, Salvatore Carollo, Catherine DiLorenzo, Ryan Keesee, Steve Kelly, David Lambropoulos, Jessica Manis, Andrew Marley, Arsenio Rodriguez, Thomas Shea, and Stacey Weisblatt.

Anderson has experience representing lenders in connection with all aspects of a conventional residential mortgage foreclosure action and has also represented lenders in connection with reverse mortgages, commercial loans, and cooperative association mortgages. He has a broad knowledge of the mortgage foreclosure process which allows him to produce accurate and timely results for his clients. Lucas seeks to anticipate potential problems, thus avoiding delay and providing his clients with a more efficient process. He was admitted to the New Jersey and Pennsylvania Bars in 2011, and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin (B.A., 2007) and Temple University Beasley School of Law (J.D., 2011, Magna Cum Laude). He is admitted to practice in New Jersey; Pennsylvania; and the Federal District of New Jersey. Lucas’s practice areas include mortgage foreclosure; real estate; and secured transactions.

Ayon leads the firm’s Compliance Department as the Chief Compliance Officer. He has helped to grow the firm’s client base by negotiating agreements with new clients and playing a role in the onboarding process at Stern & Eisenberg. Ayon successfully led the firm’s implementation and continues to lead enhancement efforts for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 compliance for the firm’s operations and information security. Oliver’s insight and diligence drive the exceptional S&E firm-wide adherence to client directives and compliance process improvements, to meet and exceed client expectations. Ayon began his foray within the default industry in 2006 as a Paralegal, a Litigator in 2012, and thereafter, as a Director of Compliance in 2018. He continues to bring his extensive legal background in regulatory and statutory compliance, creditors’ rights, bankruptcy, litigation, mortgage foreclosure, and a unique legal focus to the Compliance Department at Stern & Eisenberg.

Barenbaum has an extensive background in complex commercial litigation in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey State and Federal courts. He has handled a variety of litigation matters, including representation of an Atlantic City Casino developer, as well as the successful defense of a claim for millions of dollars in arrears from an anchor tenant of the Tanger Outlets, Atlantic City. Notable matters include the initiation and prosecution of a class action against the owner of the NHL Philadelphia Flyers for its failure to compensate season ticket holders for excluding the 2012 Winter Classic ticket from the season ticket packages, and the successful defense of a lawsuit by a general contractor seeking to impose $1.5 million in personal liability on the president of a professional corporation pursuant to Pennsylvania’s Contractor and Subcontractor Payment Act, in the matter of Scungio Borst & Associates v. 410 Shurs Lane Developers, LLC, 146 A.3d 232 (Pa. 2016). Over his 20 year career, Barenbaum has developed a practice counseling commercial clients to permit them to make well-reasoned and cost-efficient business decisions to initiate, defend or settle claims. Cognizant of the financial realities of litigation, he has structured alternative fee arrangements to suit the circumstances and his clients’ needs. His attention to detail, creative approach to litigation, and commitment to his clients and winning are unmatched.

Carollo has concentrated his practice in the area of creditors’ rights since 2007, primarily representing mortgage lenders and servicers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Prior to joining the firm, he was a managing attorney for the New Jersey office of a national foreclosure law firm, playing a vital role in growing that office while maintaining a large client portfolio. He has developed a broad base of knowledge in all aspects of foreclosure and related practice areas. He has litigated cases through trial and argued at the appellate level in New Jersey. In addition to his foreclosure experience, he has overseen bankruptcy matters, loan workouts, REO transactions, title resolutions, and landlord/tenant matters. His knowledge and expertise in this area of law have allowed for growth beyond courtroom practice, and his attention is also tailored to the individual needs of lenders and servicers, and the challenges they face as a result of many changes in the industry. He believes in treating all clients, large or small, with respect and personal attention that they require and deserve.

Di Lorenzo brings her wide-ranging Managing Attorney oversight to Stern & Eisenberg, and leads all aspects of the firm’s Delaware operations. Catherine has an extensive legal background and comes to Stern & Eisenberg with more than 20 years of wide-ranging experience in criminal law, litigation, and all aspects of default servicing, litigation, family law, estate planning, general civil litigation, and guardianships. Her top priority is partnering with clients to achieve dynamic communications and processes, enhancing client efficiencies. Aligning with Stern & Eisenberg value and culture, Di Lorenzo strives to provide unparalleled service for her clients and thrives on improving efficiencies by implementing better filing systems, case tracking tools, and conflict management tools.

Keesee serves as Managing Attorney for Stern & Eisenberg’s West Virginia operations. He has been with Stern & Eisenberg since October 2015, and in that time, has leveraged his 15-plus years of industry experience on behalf of the firm’s clients operating in the state. Keesee focuses his practice on foreclosure, evictions, REO, title, bankruptcy, and legislative and regulatory issues. In his spare time, Keesee volunteers locally as an Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop Committee member.

Kelly is the Managing Attorney Bankruptcy/Bankruptcy Litigation with Stern & Eisenberg. He has nearly a decade of industry experience, and has primarily focused his practice on creditors rights’ and bankruptcy, specifically. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania and is based out of Stern & Eisenberg’s National Headquarters and Northern Operations Hub in Warrington, a suburb of Philadelphia. He earned his J.D. from Rutgers University in 2009, and his Bachelor’s of Sociology from Mount St. Mary’s University in 2005.

Lambropoulos is Managing Attorney of Stern & Eisenberg’s New Jersey office, and oversees all facets of the firm’s day to day operation. His portfolio of clients ranges from Fortune 500 companies and multinational banking institutions, to small businesses and individuals. He is a distinguished litigator with significant experience and expertise in commercial and residential foreclosure practice, title litigation, landlord/tenant disputes, real estate transactions, sale and asset purchase transactions, condominium and homeowner’s association issues and bankruptcy practice. He has first chair trial and Appellate experience. Prior to entering private practice, Lambropoulos served as a Judicial Law Clerk for the General Equity Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey. David is a former U.S. Marine who was honorably discharged following two combat deployments to Iraq.

Manis has an extensive legal background in foreclosure, complex litigation, title issues, business law, and small business collections. Manis enjoys business development in collections, business law, estate planning, personal injury, asbestos litigation, and community support of businesses. She is passionate about communicating status of the cases with all clients and creates open lines of communications building valuable relationships. She understands client expectations and works to ensure all scorecards are above 90%. Manis received her Juris Doctorate in 2014 from Delaware Law School, Widener University, and undergraduate degree from Penn State University. Prior to her work with Stern & Eisenberg, Jessica’s experience includes legal intern, student attorney, legal assistant, and law clerk. She also has significant leadership experience outside of her legal work, embracing the Family Readiness Coordinator position for the U.S. Army. Additional leadership roles include, Vice President Phi Alpha Delta, Vice President of Phi Alpha Outlaw, and the Young Lawyers Division of the Philadelphia Bar Association.

Marley has experience representing businesses, individuals, and lenders in litigation throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and in the State of New Jersey. He has successfully litigated multiple cases through both trial and appeal to successful results for his clients. Andrew also serves in a general advisory role for several businesses located in the Greater Delaware Valley, particularly issues dealing with general business operations, collections, real estate and legal strategies. He has a deep knowledge of the nuances of Pennsylvania Court procedure throughout the Commonwealth. He places an emphasis on efficient, effective, and economical representation to assist with whatever issues may arise for his clients. Prior to entering the law, Marley had extensive experience in sales and management.

Rodriguez is Stern & Eisenberg’s New York Managing Attorney, overseeing all facets of the New York office’s day-to-day operations including creditors’ rights, foreclosures, REO evictions, CEMAs and all other areas related to the creditors’ interest. He is a bilingual seasoned litigator who brings his extensive experience and superior skills in negotiations, mediation, and trial practice to the firm. Rodriguez started his law career at the Queens County District Attorney’s Office, where he tried multiple cases to verdict, negotiated hundreds of plea deals with the defense bar, and was actively involved with the NYPD on active investigations. He continued to develop his passion for all aspects of litigation representing both companies and individuals. He has settled more than 35 class action matters, worked as lead counsel on hundreds of employment law matters, and heard hundreds of hours of federal wiretaps in defense of a billion-dollar hedge fund facing DOJ investigation, while also expanding and diversifying his legal expertise. Arsenio has also prepared and presented CLE classes involving the use of employment agreements, as well as the litigation of wage and hour matters in New York. He is an alumnus of George Washington University Law School and a graduate of Lehigh University with a BS in Finance and Marketing.

Shea serves as Director of Estate Planning for Stern & Eisenberg. He brings nearly three decades of experience to his role, with practical experience in estate planning, business law, real estate law and tax law to assist clients across the wealth spectrum. He has substantial experience in the area of estate and trust planning, in drafting wills, trusts and other agreements designed to preserve wealth and/or to minimize taxes. He also works with clients and their families on post-death planning including the administration of estates. His practice also focuses on advising, structuring, and implementing business and real estate transactions as well as business succession planning for closely held businesses and individuals. Tom is a frequent lecturer at local, regional, and national CLE events on estate and business planning. Shea is a graduate of Villanova University, where he earned his Bachelors of Arts; and Widener University where he earned his JD. Prior to entering law school and private practice, Tom managed cash office operations at Ikea in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, where he oversaw a staff of over 50 people responsible for the accounting of sales that routinely exceeded $1 million weekly.

Weisblatt has an extensive background in New York mortgage foreclosure litigation, residential consumer lending matters in state and federal courts in New York and New Jersey and bankruptcy proceedings in the Eastern and Southern District of New York. Her extensive experience with real estate including contract negotiations, closings and title review helps her to creatively address complex issues and create successful litigation strategies in order for her clients to achieve their goals. Stacey practices in all areas of real estate litigation with particular emphasis on mortgage foreclosure litigation including all stages of foreclosure litigation from commencement through post-sale, including motion practice and appeals. Stacey has argued real property issues and creditor rights issues before appellate courts including New York State Supreme Court and Appellate Division, Second Department. She has defended lenders and mortgage servicers against claims brought under the Truth in Lending Act (TILA), the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA).