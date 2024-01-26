The Week Ahead: Empowering the REO Space

On Tuesday, January 30 at 11:00 a.m. Central, the Five Star Institute’s FORCE group presents the webinar “Sneak Peek of Velocity: A FORCE Conference.”

This virtual info-session will detail how this second annual event will be an enhanced, super-powered experience that will outdo what REO Connect was in 2023.

Set for March 27-29 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville, Velocity: A FORCE Conference is tailored for professionals in REO and the adjacent markets, including agents and brokers, asset managers, property management, attorneys, and servicers, the Velocity Conference will deliver lasting value to professionals seeking to excel in the industry.

The name "Velocity" emerged from the collective efforts and expertise of FORCE members wanting to share knowledge and strategies on building a business that has momentum and power. Seasoned leaders, who have not only successfully endured but thrived in recent years, will curate unparalleled content, and assemble top-notch experts to empower attendees with the tools needed to propel their business forward.

Attendees of the “Sneak Peek of Velocity: A FORCE Conference” webinar will hear from alumni, speakers, and the Five Star team about the value the FORCE Conference will offer, and will feature a Q&A session to get all your questions answered live.

Speakers slated to take part in the webinar include:

Tyler Amaya, Asset Manager, PEMCO Capital Management

Dureka Bonds, Real Estate Agent, Plum Tree Realty

Gina Gallutia, Executive Director, Five Star Institute

Jim Hastings, President, Hastings Brokerage, Ltd.

Jennifer Kuhn, Broker/Owner, eXp Realty

Tamika Marks, Managing Broker, TradeMarks & Associates, LLC

Click here for more information or to register for the “Sneak Peek of Velocity: A FORCE Conference” webinar.

