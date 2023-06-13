HUD Partners With Terner Labs on Education Initiative

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge has announced a new partnership between the Department and the Terner Housing Innovation Labs at UC Berkeley (Terner Labs) to convene an event series focused on the implications of new technologies for housing supply, access, equity, and affordability.

HUD and Terner Labs will gather leaders from the public sector, housing experts, researchers, technologists, entrepreneurs, practitioners, and others to explore technological advances at the forefront of the housing industry. The series will highlight emerging technological innovations and the opportunities they present to advance HUD’s mission to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. The series will also identify the challenges that new technologies present and ways that public- and private-sector leaders can work together to accelerate progress and mitigate risks.

“HUD’s Innovative Housing Showcase spotlights promising technological advances in building construction,” said Solomon Greene, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research at HUD. “This event series will complement the Showcase by examining the impacts of technology on other facets of the housing market.”

Terner Housing Innovation Labs, Inc. is a registered 501c3 tax-exempt organization whose mission is to formulate bold strategies to house families from all walks of life in vibrant, sustainable, and affordable homes and communities. Established in 2015, the Terner Center has become a voice in identifying, developing, and advancing innovative public and private sector solutions to the nation’s most intractable housing challenges. The Center’s work provides timely analysis and data-driven research to support policy and innovation for policymakers, practitioners, and advocates in addressing with urgency the multiple, layered crises of housing affordability, entrenched inequities, and climate change, providing actionable, pragmatic paths based in evidence to bring together a coalition to make change.

“In light of recent advances in the technology landscape and increasingly dire housing affordability challenges, the timing could not be better for this event series,” said Ben Metcalf, CEO of Terner Labs. “We need to harness emerging innovations and incorporate new technology if we hope to ensure that housing is available and accessible for as many Americans as possible.”

Events in the HUD/Terner Center series will be held in locations across the country over the next year, culminating with a gathering that will take place next year as part of HUD’s 2024 Innovative Housing Showcase.